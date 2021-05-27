SIERRA VISTA —The University South Foundation Inc. Golfing Fore Scholarships Fifth Annual Golf Scramble Fundraiser was held at the Mountain View Golf Course on May 22.
Fourteen teams battled the whipping winds throughout the course as the University South Foundation raised $11,000 for University of Arizona cyber scholarships for students residing in Cochise County.
Dr. Gary Packard, dean of the College of Applied Science and Technology, came out to battle the wind and shake the hands of supporters of this program.
Later that evening, University South Foundation Vice President Clint Imholte and Director of Operations Wendee Grinde hosted a virtual award celebration that aired on Facebook. Jason Denno, CAST Director of Cyber Operations, expressed how the impact of these scholarships directly influence his students in the Cyber Operations Program. The community support, foundation support and college support has been amazing, and it shows in the growth of this program, which started with three students just 4½ years ago and has grown to more than 750 students today. A previous scholarship winner, Heather Bird, expressed the impact of the scholarship on her life.
“The scholarship from the foundation enabled me to focus on my studies and not on financial hardship,” Bird said
Packard and Denno said Bird was a phenomenal student and an example of what this tournament is about: the college’s description is Future Focused — Career Ready.
Prizes were awarded to the first-place team, SSVEC’s Marcus Harston, Joe Ryan, Stacey Scott and Dustin Sholl with a score of 57. Second-place winners were the Dawson-ISC team of Clint Imholte, John Downing, Jay Rouse and Keith Gallew, who scored a 58; and third-place winners were the Desert Birdies team of Duane Barrow, Duane Dugie, Paco Esquer and Roy Luna, who scored a 63.
Longest Drive awards were presented to Carrie Hinton and Joe Ryan. The Closest to the Pin awards were presented to Kevin Hinton, Duane Barrow, Dustin Sholl and Butch Hite.
The foundation would like to thank all of the sponsors: Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, Dawson-ISC Group Joint Venture, NCI Inc., Huachuca Astronomy Club, Z4 Enterprises, Maria Juvera at Tierra Antigua, 3DMC Management, Brightstar Care, Nemean Solutions, Borowiec & Borowiec PC, Herald Review Media and Desert Eagle Security.
Keith Landry was the winner of 50/50 raffle; Yvette Gallew was the door prize winner during the virtual celebration.
