Two-thirds of a team consisting of Army National Guard members tag at the end of the first leg Saturday while competing in the annual Hummingbird Triathlon. Swimmer Christian Ramirez gives the go-ahead to cyclist and Alabama native David Worthy.
The annual Hummingbird Triathlon took place Saturday in and around Sierra Vista. The 800-yard swim, 13-mile bike and 5-kilometer run was held on the event’s 20th anniversary.
photos by MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A silhouetted runner toils during the final leg of the triathlon.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Hummingbird Triathlon competitor Annalisa Cha receives footwear assistance between events from her husband, Kyoul, in Veterans Memorial Park.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Tucsonan Garry Morris competes in the first leg of Saturday’s Hummingbird Triathlon at the Sierra Vista Aquatic Center.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Runners participate in the annual event in Sierra Vista.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A cyclist races down Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Saturday during the triathlon.
The Hummingbird Triathlon was contested in Sierra Vista Saturday. Divisions were held for individuals and female, male or coed teams. In the photo below, a silhouetted runner toils during the final leg of the event.
