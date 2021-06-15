The 42nd annual Pueblo del Sol Country Club Hummingbird Invitational Golf Classic Tournament on June 9 was another robust event. Sponsored by the Pueblo del Sol Women’s Golf Association, 80 players from the state of Arizona participated in the tournament. In addition to PDSCC, there were 24 other golf clubs represented. 

Kim Eaton was the gross champion once again. Kim, who had a gross score of 76, has supported this event for many years. 

Janelle McDonald was the net champion with a score of 66. Janelle is also a returning player for this event.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments