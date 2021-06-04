Last year the pandemic took a toll on several events and activities in Sierra Vista. The annual Hummingbird Invitational Golf Tournament sponsored by the Pueblo Del Sol Women’s Golf Association was no exception. It was canceled for the first time in 41 years.
From 1978 to 2019, the Hummingbird Classic held the record for the longest continuing tournament hosted by a group within Pueblo Del Sol Country Club. During this time, the Hummingbird drew more than 3,400 golfers who were always eager to play in this event. A well-maintained course, generous payouts and friendly PDSWGA members and staff added to the attraction.
Participants also enjoyed the raffles that gave them a chance to win prizes such as original art work, golf certificates to local and regional courses, gourmet foods, money and other gifts all donated by the PDSWGA members. Another popular feature allowed players to purchase a mulligan and magic putt. For non-golfers, a mulligan means you can take one shot over again like the first one never happened. Likewise, a magic putt means you have a second try to put that ball in the hole where it belongs.
The 2021 Hummingbird Invitational Tournament will be held on June 9. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun format. Groups of four will tee off at the same time but on different holes. Sandy Jones and Susan Hart are this year’s co-chairs.
“We are very excited to start where we left off in 2019 and offer and a fun and exciting golf tournament to local and regional women golfers,” Jones said.
