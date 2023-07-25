SIERRA VISTA — “She can do this all day,” Joe Markle said.
She’s Khloe Markle and what she can do is shoot an arrow through a quarter-sized target at 30 meters — all day.
Joe’s daughter the archer is 13, and she’s seeing success in a sport she took up just five years ago.
This year has been golden for Markle with a first place in team rounds at the USA Archery Junior Olympic Archery Development Nationals and and individual bronze in the U15 Compound Bow division.
The JOAD Target Nationals were held July 12-16, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Her interest in the sport began at Sierra Vista Recreation where archers like her can learn the fundamentals of the sports or improve with a USA Archery Level 3 National Training System.
Students go from the basics, learning the parts of a bow and arrow and safety to aiming and shot consequence.
In 2018 Gerald “Jerry” Busha coached her in the city program. Matthew Irlmeier currently teaches the program with a team of certified instructors.
From the lessons she grew as an archer, developed friendships, and her talent became obvious.
Two years into it, at 10, the city sponsored her to travel to the World Archery Competition in Las Vegas, her first entry into competition.
She’s been on a few teams since, and currently is on the Pineapple Archery Team, coached by Mel Nichols at his facility in Glendale.
Nichols is an experienced archer and coach, with a long list of accomplishments and certifications. He's a former Olympic archery coach, a USA Archery level 5-NTS coach, and US Olympic Committee's National Coach of The Year Archery in 2010 and 2012
USA Archery, once known as the National Archery Association, was formed in 1879 to promote the sport, and currently hosts more than 200 events annually and provides kids and adult programs nationally along with coach and judge certifications.
There are indoor/outdoor collegiate National Championships and a series of qualifiers for their team.
Markle belongs to the JOAD’s Regional Elite Development program.
Her parents, Jessika Peer-Markle and Joe, were not archers, but it was clear their daughter was talented and she was working tremendously hard, so everyone in the family is immersed in the sport, although nothing like their young athlete.
Little brother, 8-year-old Jax, is supportive, too, but hasn’t caught the archery bug.
The sport has been welcoming to them, although the team and groups can be small, Markle said she’s made a number of close friendships from all parts of the world.
Jessika works for the Sierra Vista Unified School district, Joe had been a technician at the Lawley Chevrolet of 17 years, and both workplaces have been incredibly supportive of their demanding schedule.
Shaun Lawley is a direct sponsor of her archery this year, and she’s a shop shooter for Crockett Bro’s Archery of Sierra Vista, another booster.
Markle practices at home, although the back yard is nowhere near the 30 to 50 meters she shoots at.
“I do exercises just to help me build up strength and my accuracy, and make sure my process is correct," she said. "Sometimes I take my bars off my bow, and it helps me, like, gain core strength.
“When I work with my coach, Mel, he’ll let me shoot with my friends, my No.1 supporter Abby Kippes. She was with me through just about my whole game, like every day of nationals, she’s helped me through a lot.”
The two junior archers are tied for the state’s single game record, and although Markle admits to being besties, she has her eye on that state record.
She wants to move up, traveling to two national events to “shoot up” into the next division where it gets more competitive and a bit more serious.
“The first one was a very big learning experience for her, because these girls the next age up are very serious," her father said. "Then we went to Southern California in June, and she kind of knew what she was getting into and was able to just feel more comfortable. She qualified sixth in the upper division out of 24."
“What they're doing is mentally and physically serious,” her mother said.
The mental game is such a big part of the success in archery, there’s specific training just for the head game.
The young archer’s mental game was tested recently. Just as the country was diagnosed with a case of COVID, Khloe was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2021. To pile on the challenges, she also suffered a concussion.
Her scores went down, her mother said by half, but not her resilience and not her drive.
“Her scores were down, the game overall had dropped 100 points, so it was reteaching, relearning, a lot of hard work and dedication by her to keep going,” mom said.
The next Worlds in Vegas in 2021 didn't go well, but she’s shaken that off. Two years later, a ton of hard work later, with a bunch of medals around her neck, it’s evident both physically and mentally the young athlete is back on pace.
You can catch her occasionally on Fort Huachuca’s range, where she can get a little more distance than her backyard or indoor ranges allow.
Later this year, she'll be in Hawaii for competition, then more travel around the country in support of her goals and dreams.
Markle has goals. She said this year she wasn’t ready to try, but “in two years, I’m able to try out for the Junior World Championships. This year they took, I think three kids from each division and each placement, and then they had a fourth, they took them to Ireland to compete. They all came home with medals. In two years if I qualify, I will go to South Korea to compete.”
