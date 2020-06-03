MJ (Joe) Paiz made a hole in I at the Pueblo Del Sol Country Club on hole #8 on Wed May 27th. In the group playing with Joe Paiz were Dr Garrel Geiger and Anni Tieman also Steve Rice that are all members of the Club. Everyone considers this quite an Accomplishment considering that this happened 25 days before Joe’s 89th Birthday. Mr Paiz is a retired Warrant Officer with 30 years of Service in the Army. Joe Paiz is also a retired PGA Golf Professional with his last job as Pro-Owner and General Manager at Turquoise Valley Golf Course where he served for over 7 years. Joe is also the One that came up with the name of the Course after he and This his partner took it over from the City if Bisbee in 1989. This is Joe Paiz’s 7th hole in one since he started playing golf. In photo Steve Rice , Dr Garrel Geiger, Mauricio Joe Paiz and Anni Tieman.
