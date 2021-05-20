Norman Miller shot a four-over round of 76 Sunday, good enough to post a three-shot victory in the Alan Gray Gross Flight of the Sierra Vista Open at Pueblo del Sol Country Club.

Miller, of the Pueblo del Sol Men’s Golf Club, opened with an even-par 72 Saturday to post a 148 total. Colin McCarty (76-75—151) placed second, Neal McCarty (79-73—152) was third, Charlie Comolli (74-79—153) and Joe Ryan (76-66—153) tied for fourth and James Prasse (72-82—154) was sixth.

Ryan Hightower had a net total of 140 to capture the Charles Hayward Net Flight championship. Bob Campbell (144 net) was second, Vincente Nosbusch (146) was third, Bobby Long was fourth (146) and Darren Crossley (146) was fifth.

In the four-player scramble held Friday, the team of Comolli, Adam Berns, Ted Martens and Mal Miller took first. Jon Macosh-Ray Mehling-Nate Arthurs-Stacy Scott and Ryan Hightower-Dustin Scholl-Josh Elder-Tom Van Wart tied for second.

