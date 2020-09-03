TUCSON — Tucson Speedway made a last-minute decision to wrap a “Back the Blue” tribute into its Silver Bullet night at the races on Aug. 29.
Representatives of law enforcement from across southeastern Arizona came out in force to take part in the event. Patrol vehicles took three parade laps around the 3/8th-mile oval, nose-to-tail, with lights and sirens blazing.
Modified driver Ricky Price, who changed his number to 911 for the event, joined the procession in his race car which donned a Thin Blue Line paint scheme for the special night.
Pima County Sheriff, Arizona Rangers, Tucson Police Department, Oro Valley Police Department, Sahuarita Police Department, Marana Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Park Rangers, Back the Blue Line, Arizona Air National Guard, Cochise County Sheriff and Arizona Department of Public Safety were all represented.
“There’s a growing support for law enforcement. It’s good for the officers’ morale to see the community support. Right now there’s a lot of negative sentiment in the public so for them to see this positive support is very good,” said Bill Nordbrock, Arizona Rangers Tucson Company Public Relations Officer.
“First responders and the police are always there when we need them the most and it’s nice to see that people are there for them when they need it, too,” he added.
Following the opening ceremonies, the track’s special guests parked their vehicles in the concourse and headed to the stands to enjoy a night of stock car racing.
First out for its main event was the Hornet division with Quick Qualifier Randy Spivey on the front row outside of Phillip Lopez.
Spivey took early control of the field. Tim Olds passed Joey Searle for third on the second lap. Lopez began falling back through the field giving up third to Searle.
Spivey led the race from start to finish for his first win of the 2020 season.
With a quick qualifying time of 16.264, Jennifer Hall led the Outlaw Late Model field to the green for its main event.
From third, Brandon Schilling made it to the front looking for his way around Hall. Hershel McGriff Jr. looked on from a distant third.
Schilling made the pass on lap seven quickly opening the gap on Hall to a quarter lap. With two to go, McGriff took second from Hall for a second-place finish. Hall held on for third.
Gene Preston and Junior Albright maintained a side-by side-battle for the lead at the start of the Hobby Stock main event with Albright having the advantage coming into lap two.
Father-son drivers Shannon and Colton Tutt battled for third with Shannon Tutt holding onto the position until lap 10. Albright maintained a comfortable lead on Preston.
A caution for a car stalled on the front stretch with five to go bunched the field for a side-by-side restart. Albright chose the outside and reclaimed the lead.
With Colton Tutt on his back bumper, Preston came out of turn four out of sorts causing the field to check up to allow him to recover. Albright cruised to a comfortable lead as the field bunched up behind Preston.
As Albright rounded four coming to the white flag, Jay Van Der Weg spun in turn two bringing out the caution.
The race continued with a green, white, checkered in which Preston took the lead on the restart. Colton Tutt took second. Albright dove low to pass Tutt making contact and spinning Tutt. Both drivers were sent to the back for yet another green, white checkered restart.
Preston took command of the field. Colton Tutt made his way back to second, and Jacob Corneliusen crossed the line in third.
A post-race protest resulted in the finishes reverting back to the first white flag lap. Per white flag rules, Junior Albright was given the race win since the caution came out after he took the white flag.
Preston was posted with a second-place finish, and Colton Tutt in third.
Scheduled for a 30-lap main event, the 17-strong Modified field lined up for its feature race. Just after the field took the green, contact in the middle of the pack sent Ricky Price and Josh Davis into the turn one wall causing extensive damage to both cars.
The drivers were not injured. The track went red to clean up the wreckage.
During the red flag, rain began to fall forcing officials to postpone the Modified main event to a future date.
Racing resumes Saturday, Sept. 5, at Tucson Speedway with the Super Late Models, Pro Stocks, Outlaw Late Models, Legends Bandolero Outlaws and Bandolero Bandits. For information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.