The 37th Annual Fundraising Sierra Vista Open Golf Tournament began Friday with a four-person scramble at Pueblo del Sol County Club.
Entered in the scramble were 31 teams and 124 competitors. Prizes were given for closest to the pin, longest drive and other categories.
The Sierra Vista Open, a 36-hole stroke play tournament, began Saturday and will conclude Sunday. Saturday results were not available at press time.
The prestigious championship-level tournament is this year’s primary fundraiser for The Huachucans, who have donated well more than a million dollars to local charities over the past 36 years.
