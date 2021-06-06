BENSON — The San Pedro Valley Little League held its closing ceremonies Wednesday, celebrating its season and the success of the athletes.

As part of the closing ceremony, all athletes (including T-ball, coach pitch, minor and major girls’ softball, and minor and major boys’ baseball) received trophies and were honored for their achievements.

In addition, minor and major girls’ softball and minor and major boys’ baseball announced their all-star team selections. These athletes will advance to the all-star tournament – the dates and brackets have not been finalized.

The San Pedro Valley Little League board members work tirelessly for the benefit of area youth. Board members include: President Robert Guzman, Vice President Rich Garza, Secretary/Treasurer Kacy Mangum, Player Agent Jen Garza, Concession Stand Manager Lanae Sherman and board member Ken Haymore.

“It’s all about the kids,” Mangum said.

San Pedro Valley Little League will have several teams competing in the District 8 baseball and softball all-star tournaments held at various locations throughout the district beginning June 25 when softball for 8-10-year-old and 10-12-year-old all-stars takes place at the Domingo Paiz Sports Complex in Sierra Vista.

