Tombstone High School will be hosting a free youth football camp Saturday, July 23, 9-11 a.m. at the Huachuca Middle School football field in Huachuca City.

Learn the fundamentals of the game and have fun learning from the THS coaching staff and players. The event is open to all students in grades 1-8, ages 6-13.

The first 40 campers will receive a free T-shirt.

