SIERRA VISTA — Joseph Moreno, a 19-year-old from Tucson, captured the best overall time in the 22nd annual Hummingbird Triathlon Saturday morning in Sierra Vista, taking the course in a time of 1:07:40. A fellow Tucsonan, 38-year-old Chase Hildenbrand, was just over a minute behind, coming in second in 1:08:50.
Holly Kirchberger, 38, of Sahuarita, was the overall winner in the women’s division, finishing seventh overall in a time of 1:17:16. Mara Isabel Jarqun Altamirano, a 14-year-old from Hermosillo, Sonora, was just under a minute behind, coming in second among all females in a time of 1:18:13. Mary Bowen, a 30-year-old from Tucson, made it three women in the top 10, crossing the line in 1:23:38.
Mateo Duarte, who was third overall, took the Male 15-18 category in 1:09:48 with Walter Davenport, sixth overall, behind him at 1:13:40.
James Gehret, 19, of Fort Huachuca, was fourth overall and won the Male 19-29 class, trailed by Trenton Miguez in second and Justin Roney.
Hildenbrand’s runner-up effort was good enough for him to win the Male 30-39 division, besting Matt Jennings, 39, of Red Rock, by just under four minutes.
John Gonzalez of Tucson was first in the men’s 40-49 class, 14th overall, with Marcos Bustamante of Rio Rico second and Hector Torres of Nogales third.
Tucson’s Tim Bitnar finished 23rd overall and first in the men’s 50-59 division, trailed by John Wilson, also of Tucson, and Ramon Alberto Mares Valencia of Nogales.
In the 60-69 class, Steve Greenwell, 62, of Tucson, came in 12th overall and won his age range with a time of 1:24:11. Steven Hayes of Hereford was second in the group, 30th overall.
Robert McDermit of Sierra Vista was the winner in the 70-plus group.
The ninth-place overall finish was good to make Jarqun Altamirano the winner in the female 10-14 class, while Alyssa Kirk of Black River was the women’s 19-29 champ in 1:42:10, trailed by Anna Smith of Sierra Vista, who was behind by 10 minutes and 20 places.
Bowen’s top-10 time gave her the women’s 30-39 title with Yuriko Valdez, 33, of Rio Rico, coming in second and 15th overall. Haley Meyer of Phoenix was third in the class, 29th overall.
Michelle Kaseler of Tucson was 18th overall to claim the women’s 40-49 crown, followed just 10 seconds later by Jessica Kerr, who finished second in the age group and 20th overall to round out five female triathletes in the top 20. Traci Beri of Sierra Vista was third in the group.
Marana’s Brenda Juarbe-Pearson took the female 50-59 division ahead of Kathryn Verna and Meaghan Sheehan, both of Tucson, and in the 60-69 female division, Anita Johnstun of Sierra Vista edged out Taylor Reed of Tucson by 21 seconds.
Carolyn Cook of Sierra Vista was the 70-plus women’s winner in 2:51:48.
In the three-person relays, Johansen Team, comprised of Austin Johansen, Paul Rice and Cannon Miner, were the winners in the male division, followed by Riggs Duo’s Thomas and Nathan Riggs and the Geezers, Tony Johnson and Randy Gray.
Cheryl Dunnels, Cat Matthesen and Ellen Vujasinovic, collectively FT50+, won the women’s relay, besting the Swifties, Charlotte Welker, Lucy Kerr and Ashlyn Garrett; and Faster, Faster and Fastest, made up of Riva Villaran, Kellie Hernandez and Jennifer Rodriguez.
The race, which began and ended at The Cove Aquatic Center, took participants on an 800-yard swim, a 13-mile bicycle ride and a 5k run back to the finish line.
