SIERRA VISTA — Joseph Moreno, a 19-year-old from Tucson, captured the best overall time in the 22nd annual Hummingbird Triathlon Saturday morning in Sierra Vista, taking the course in a time of 1:07:40. A fellow Tucsonan, 38-year-old Chase Hildenbrand, was just over a minute behind, coming in second in 1:08:50.

Holly Kirchberger, 38, of Sahuarita, was the overall winner in the women’s division, finishing seventh overall in a time of 1:17:16. Mara Isabel Jarqun Altamirano, a 14-year-old from Hermosillo, Sonora, was just under a minute behind, coming in second among all females in a time of 1:18:13. Mary Bowen, a 30-year-old from Tucson, made it three women in the top 10, crossing the line in 1:23:38.

triathlon 2

TriCats team member Walter Davenport assists his Uof  teammate Joseph Moreno by applying his bib number prior to Saturday’s annual Hummingbird Triathlon in The Cove.
triathlon 3

A Hummingbird Triathlon competitor flashes down Charleston Road during the annual three-pronged event in Sierra Vista.
triathlon 4

Reining Bisbee 1000 The Great Stair Climb champion Jacob Stewart makes his way down Tacoma Street as he anchors the third leg for his team in Saturday’s annual triathlon.
triathlon 5

Holly Hughes competes in the first leg of Saturday’s Hummingbird Triathlon in the Sierra Vista Aquatic Center.
triathlon 6

Triathlon participant John Gonzalez dons his cycling gear after finishing the swimming portion of the competition.
