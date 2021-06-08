OAKLAND, Calif. — Chris Bassitt struck out six over seven strong innings to win his sixth consecutive decision, and the Oakland Athletics beat Arizona 5-2 on Tuesday night to send the Diamondbacks to a franchise-record 18th straight road defeat.
Bassitt (6-2) walked one and allowed two runs and four hits. Christian Walker led off the second with a home run against the right-hander for a quick Arizona advantage. Bassitt is unbeaten since back-to-back losses to start the year.
Chad Pinder and Matt Chapman each hit RBI singles in a five-run fourth inning. Lou Trivino pitched the ninth for his ninth save.
Jed Lowrie singled leading off the fourth for Oakland’s first hit against right-hander Jon Duplantier (0-2), chased by Sean Murphy’s bases-loaded walk later in the inning as the A’s eventually batted around.
Josh Reddick hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh and Walker also added a seventh-inning single in Arizona’s first interleague game at an AL ballpark this season. The D-backs’ losing streak reached six games, and they haven’t won on the road since a 7-0 victory at Atlanta on April 25.
Melvin honored
A’s manager Bob Melvin, the winningest in Oakland history with 800 victories including Tuesday’s win, received a wine gift from executive Billy Beane and tributes on the big screen in a pregame ceremony celebrating his accomplishment.
Vogt’s return
Former A’s fan favorite catcher Stephen Vogt enjoyed catching up with familiar faces like Oakland bench coach Mark Kotsay as he returned to another of his old stomping grounds after just playing in another of his former cities, Milwaukee.
“This is the Stephen Vogt reunion tour,” he said with a smile.
Up next
RHP Matt Peacock (2-2, 4.68 ERA) pitches Tuesday afternoon for Arizona coming off a loss at Milwaukee as the A’s counter with LHP Sean Manaea (4-2, 3.36), who has allowed one or fewer runs in each of his last three starts and seven of his 12 outings overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.