Broncos Chargers Football

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa walks off the field after a win over the Broncos Jan. 2.

 Ashley Landis

What the NFL covets for the regular-season finale is a pivotal game, a win-or-else matchup.

The league got it with the Raiders hosting the Chargers. Barring a tie — oh, please, not one of those — either Las Vegas or Los Angeles will be heading to the playoffs. Pretty cool for these two AFC West rivals, and for the NFL overall.

“I think we all know what’s at stake here on both sides. It’s a huge game,” Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa says. “These are the kinds of games that you wish you were playing this time of year — and we are this year. It’s just a great opportunity for both sides. I think we all grasp that, for sure.”

A tiny bit more might be at stake for the Chargers, because Las Vegas still could get into the postseason if it loses. It would need lots of help elsewhere in that scenario — one the Raiders don’t want to contemplate.

No. 24 Washington (minus 6 1/2) at No. 30 New York Giants

The question is whether the Giants will find the end zone.

WASHINGTON, 19-6

No. 5 Tennessee (minus 10 1/2) at No. 28 Houston

The Titans, despite suiting up everyone but Tim McGraw this season, will earn the top AFC seed.

TITANS, 26-13

No. 29 New York Jets (plus 16 1/2) at No. 9 Buffalo

Though we don’t see a long stay in the playoffs, the Bills grab the AFC East.

BILLS 27, JETS 13

No. 1 Green Bay (minus 2 1-/2) at No. 31 Detroit

Time for Aaron Rodgers to rest his ailing toe? Could be.

PACKERS, 19-16

No. 11 Indianapolis (minus 15) at No. 32 Jacksonville

Indy gets a wild-card berth and could be dangerous next weekend.

COLTS, 30-12

No. 16 Pittsburgh (plus 5 1/2) at No. 17 Baltimore

Pro Picks’ favorite NFL rivalry. Too bad it has sunk to this.

RAVENS, 20-17

No. 7 Cincinnati (plus 5 1-/2) at No. 20 (tie) Cleveland

The Bengals are the AFC North champs. We repeat, the Bengals are the AFC North champs.

BROWNS, 20-13

No. 12 San Francisco (plus 4) at No. 3 Los Angeles Rams

Long-time rivals with plenty on the line. The Rams get the NFC West crown.

RAMS, 22-20

No. 25 Seattle (plus 6 1/2) at No. 6 Arizona

The Cardinals went from the NFC’s top seed to a wild card.

CARDINALS, 24-15

No. 27 Carolina (plus 8) at No. 2 Tampa Bay

No reason to think Tom Brady will sit out even with little on the line.

BUCCANEERS, 29-17

No. 19 New Orleans (minus 4) at No. 22 Atlanta

The Saints have used four QBs, yet are still in the playoff race.

SAINTS, 20-19

No. 26 Chicago (plus 5 1/2) at No. 20 (tie) Minnesota

Are Matt Nagy and Mike Zimmer working their last game as a head coach?

VIKINGS, 23-16

No. 10 New England (minus 6) at No. 18 Miami

Brian Flores did a terrific job with Miami after a 1-7 start.

PATRIOTS, 27-17

