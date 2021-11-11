GLENDALE — Vance Joseph thinks it’s great the Arizona Cardinals have an 8-1 record, which is tops in the NFL.
The defensive coordinator has also been around long enough to know it doesn’t mean much as the calendar moves to November and December.
“The good teams in this league in the second half of the year, they don’t stay the same,” Joseph said. “They adjust before they have to adjust. Does that make sense? Because the good teams understand that it’s going to get harder every week. Teams have two months of film on you.”
That film will show that the Cardinals have been one of the NFL’s best through nine games on both offense and defense. They’ll try to continue those trends against the Carolina Panthers (4-5) on Sunday.
The Cardinals have continued their winning ways despite injuries to key personnel, especially on offense. Quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) missed last week’s game against the 49ers, which Arizona still won 31-17.
Those two haven’t practiced this week either, calling into question their status against the Panthers. If Murray can’t play, veteran backup Colt McCoy showed he can handle the offense, completing 22 of 26 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown in his first start of the season.
The Panthers are desperately trying to stay in the playoff hunt after losing five of their past six games. Carolina made big news Thursday by signing veteran quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal, but it’s unclear if the 2015 Most Valuable Player will be able to help by Sunday.
Golden age
Linebacker Markus Golden has emerged as arguably the best player on the Cardinals defense and his blue-collar personality is widely respected by teammates.
The 30-year-old veteran — known by the nickname “Junk” — leads the team with nine sacks this season. He has helped the Cardinals keep a consistent pass rush despite losing three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, who is likely done for the season with a shoulder injury.
Golden has spent 5 1/2 of his seven NFL seasons with Arizona. He signed with the New York Giants in 2019, but by the middle of 2020, the Cardinals wanted him back enough that they traded for him.
McCaffrey’s role
The Panthers wanted to ease Christian McCaffrey back into the game last Sunday after he missed five weeks with a hamstring injury. The team did just that with McCaffrey playing just 49% of the team’s offensive plays.
He normally plays upward of 90% of the team’s offensive plays.
McCaffrey still managed to gain 106 yards from scrimmage despite his limited role. But expect his number of snaps to increase as the weeks go on, beginning on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.