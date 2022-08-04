Demetrio Crisantes is officially a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization after the recent Nogales High School graduate signed a contract with the team on Thursday.
Crisantes, a star shortstop and leadoff hitter at NHS, was selected by the D-backs on July 18 in the seventh round of the Major League Baseball draft. He’s been spending this week at the team’s spring training facility in Scottsdale, which is where Thursday’s signing took place.
“It feels awesome, great,” he said on Friday. “To be a professional baseball player with an organization that believes in you, it’s a true blessing for me.”
While in Scottsdale, Crisantes said, he’s been attending meetings and watching the D-backs' rookie-level team play in the Arizona Complex League. However, since that league’s season ends on Aug. 23, he doesn’t expect to suit up this summer. Instead, he’ll train and wait for next year to begin competitive play.
Crisantes had previously accepted a scholarship to play baseball and study next year at the University of Arizona – an option that was still on the table after he was drafted.
So what made him decide, in the end, to go pro with the D-backs?
“First of all, it’s a pro organization," he said. "They take care of you. It’s just a great atmosphere here – it feels like a family over here.
“And just how they believe in me and how they believe that I’ll make an impact in their organization somehow, someway, and hopefully be a big leaguer in a couple years.”
Crisantes, 17, is a Rio Rico resident who attended NHS, making his debut with the Apaches’ varsity team during his freshman year as a postseason reserve. Most of his sophomore season was wiped out by the pandemic, but as junior, he was named the Player of the Year in the 5A Southern Region after batting .507 with 10 doubles and 27 runs.
During his senior season in 2022, Crisantes batted .485 with a .618 on-base percentage. His 48 runs scored were the most in the 5A Conference, which includes 45 teams. He was fourth in home runs with seven and fifth in slugging percentage at .929.
That performance earned him the statewide 5A Conference Player of the Year award.
He was drafted by Arizona with the second pick in the seventh round of the 2022 Major League draft — the 198th pick overall.
According to the MLB.com draft tracker, the 198th draft pick can expect an approximate signing bonus of $247,000. However, Jim Callis of MLB.com reported that Crisantes received a bonus of $425,000 for signing with the D-backs.
