BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson and Artuu Ruotsalainen scored in the shootout, helping the Buffalo Sabres top the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday.
Buffalo improved to 2-0 following a 5-1 win against Montreal on Thursday night. Cody Eakin scored in the second period for the Sabres, and Dustin Tokarski made 20 saves before stopping two of three shots in the tiebreaker.
Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves for the Coyotes, who are 0-2 under first-year coach André Tourigny after losing 8-2 in Columbus on Thursday. Andrew Ladd scored in the first.
The Coyotes have lost their first two games five of the past six seasons.
Eakin knocked in a rebound 1:05 into the second, tying it at 1 with a power-play goal. The scoring chance was created on a rush to the net by Drake Caggiula, who was claimed in April after being waived by Arizona.
Ryan Dzingel set up Ladd in the high slot from behind the goal midway through the opening period, giving the Coyotes their first lead of the season. It was Ladd’s 250th career goal and first since March 10, 2020, at Vancouver.
Injury update
Sabres: F Casey Mittelstadt (upper body) and D Henri Jokiharju (lower body) will be out at least two weeks after getting hurt during the season-opening win, coach Don Granato said. Jokiharju wore an immobilization boot and used crutches while watching the game from the press box. Dylan Cozens replaced Mittelstadt in centering the top line and Will Butcher made his Sabres debut in place of Jokiharju, paired with top defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.
Roster moves
Sabres: Claimed D Christian Wolanin off waivers and placed Jokiharju on injured reserve. Drafted in the fourth round by Ottawa in 2015, Wolanin has five goals and 18 points in 61 NHL games. He was waived by the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.
Up next
Coyotes: Return to Phoenix for home opener against the St. Louis Blues on Monday.
