PHOENIX — As if the Phoenix Suns aren’t strong enough already, Deandre Ayton is adding some dimensions to his game.
“He is aggressive in the post. I didn’t see a ton of finesse,” Suns coach Monty Williams said after Ayton scored 20 points in the Suns’ 129-102 rout of the Chicago Bulls Friday night to move closer to clinching the NBA’s best regular-season record this season.
“I saw, ‘I am getting to my spot and if you are not going to give me any resistance, I may go through you.’ “
Ayton was 8 of 11 from the field, continuing to make midrange jumpers while also getting inside for easier shots. He also led the Suns with 12 rebounds.
At a franchise-best 57-14 through 71 games, the Suns moved nine games ahead of second-place Memphis with 11 games left. Memphis lost at Atlanta earlier Friday.
Devin Booker led Phoenix with 28 points. The Suns rolled despite being without two starters — point guard Chris Paul and forward Jae Crowder — and sixth man Cam Johnson, all out with injuries.
“We don’t want to be ‘Chris and Book’ dimensional,” Williams said. “We want to be comfortable to go to other guys so that in those key moments it is not something new to them.”
They certainly weren’t Friday. Cameron Payne scored 15 points, Torrey Craig and Landry Shamet had 14 each, JaVale McGee 12 and Mikael Bridges 11.
DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points for Chicago, fifth in the Eastern Conference at 41-29. Nikola Vucevic added 16 points. Coby White had 14, Zach LaVine 12 and Tristan Thompson 11.
The Suns are 9-4 without Paul, out since the All-Star break with a fractured right thumb.
Craig started his second game in place of Crowder, and the forward came through with another strong performance. On Wednesday night at Houston, Craig scored 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting, including three 3-pointers, and had 14 rebounds.
“To get the lead that we got and sustain it, then maintain it throughout the second half was pretty impressive,” Craig said.
For the Bulls, it was more of the same. They lost their third in a row to fall to 2-6 in March. All the losses in the streak have been on the road, where Chicago is 16-19.
After a home game on Monday, the Bulls play five straight on the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.