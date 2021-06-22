PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks dropped back into a rut Tuesday night with a 5-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
A day after ending a 17-game losing streak, the Diamondbacks were behind from the start. Kolten Wong led off with a home run and that was plenty for Freddy Peralta and the Brewers bullpen in a combined two-hitter.
Peralta (7-2) gave up just Ketel Marte’s double and struck out 10 in six innings.
Arizona’s only other hit came on Pavin Smith’s infield roller in the ninth.
Christian Yelich homered into the pool in right-center field off Riley Smith in the eighth for the Brewers’ final run.
Zac Gallen (1-3), in his second start since missing six weeks with a sprained right elbow, gave up three in five innings.
The Diamondbacks fell to 2-18 in June and haven’t won back-to-back games since May 10-11 against Miami.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.