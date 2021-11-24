TOMBSTONE—As the basketball season is set to tip off in Tombstone, a new challenge awaits the Yellow Jackets.
This year, every player in a Tombstone uniform is new to the program.
“It is a really unique situation where we are coaching a team full of varsity players that were not with us last year,” Tombstone coach Dennis Baker said. “It is tough for us as coaches because we depend a lot on developing players and seeing the improvement from one year to the next.”
The Yellow Jackets open their season at home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, against Madison Highland Prep at 7 p.m.
“I expect us to come together and grow and improve as a unit,” Baker said. “I really do not have a whole lot of expectations as far as wins and losses, I just want to see us improve.”
For Baker, coaching is about inspiring kids to come together.
“I love being able to get young men together and put their selfish ambitions aside to create a greater goal,” he said. “A lot of high school kids are not in serious situations like that so I like to use basketball as a way to open their eyes to the world.
“The game has changed a lot at the professional level but not too much for high school. I think it sometimes affects the way high school players approach the game but the game is the same as it has been for the last 50 years.”
Baker replaces Tombstone legend Steve Lane, who coached the Yellow Jackets for the past 11 years.
Last season, the Yellow Jackets finished 6-10 and 2-4 in the 2A East Region.
Tombstone must find replacements for graduated players, including including Sean Kacenga, who led the team in scoring with13.5 points per game and 6.6 rebounds.
“It was really tough dealing with COVID-19 last season and especially because our only players were seniors,” Baker said. “Our entire program from freshman to varsity this year is new to the program, so it is an interesting challenge.”
Baker considers himself a defensive-minded coach who will emphasize navigating screens instead of switching.
“We mix a little bit of man and zone defense, we are going to be a defensive team and that is one of the things I am most excited about,” he said.
Though switching is common in basketball, Tombstone prefers to help its defense.
“I think defense at the high school level depends on how each coach does it individually,” Baker said. “We play a team concept brand of defense and expect our players to handle their assignment in man coverage.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.