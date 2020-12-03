The Fiesta Bowl announced Thursday that the game scheduled for Jan. 2 will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale without fans in attendance, other than immediate families of the participating teams.
Based on recommendations from the Arizona Department of Health Services, local jurisdictions decided to exclude fans in efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.
"While we are disappointed that the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl will not have fans in the stadium to enjoy bowl season this year, we respect the decisions made by the local authorities," said Mike Nealy, executive director of the Fiesta Bowl Organization.
"Our staff was incredibly diligent to put health and safety measures in place that earned the endorsement from the governor's office for policies that aligned with recommendations for reducing COVID-19 transmission risk,” Nealy said. “Ultimately, we all need to do our part to ensure the health and safety of our community to reduce the spread of COVID-19."
Also, no spectators will be allowed at the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1 because of COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the state of California, Los Angeles County and city of Pasadena.
The Tournament of Roses said Thursday that it requested special permission to allow for a limited number of spectators or a select number of guests of players and coaches at the 90,888-seat stadium but was denied.
Los Angeles County is under a stay-home order that took effect this week and runs through mid-December. Pasadena has its own public health department and can set its own rules, but has mostly followed the county's lead during the coronavirus pandemic.
"While we are disappointed that the Rose Bowl game will not be played in front of spectators, we are pleased that we are still able to hold the game this year, continuing the 100-year plus tradition of 'The Granddaddy of Them All'," said David Eads, executive director and CEO of the Tournament of Roses. "We continue to work closely with health department officials and the Rose Bowl stadium to provide the safest possible environment for our game participants."
The Rose Bowl is hosting one of the playoff semifinals; the other is at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The CFP selection committee will set the pairings for the semifinals on Dec. 20. The national championship game is set for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The first Rose Bowl was played on Jan. 1, 1902, beginning the tradition of postseason college football games. In 1942, the game was moved to North Carolina because of fears of an attack by Japan on the U.S. West Coast after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The Rose Parade, traditionally held the morning of the game, is off, too. It had previously been canceled only during World War II.
Associated Press sports writer Beth Harris contributed to this report.
