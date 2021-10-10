Suzanne Remington returns a volley while participating in the second High Desert Pickleball Tournament with her doubles partner Margaret Casolari in the doubles portion of the annual event in Sierra Vista. Both ladies are from Vail.
Sierra Vistan Naomi Giles competes with her doubles partner Diana Wilcox during last week's annual High Desert Classic Pickleball Tournament held at the Oscar Yrun Community Center pickleball courts.
Sierra Vista’s Sky Island Pickleball Club welcomed 165 participants to its second annual High Desert Classic tournament Sept. 29-Oct. 2 at the Oscar Yrun Recreation Center.
The USA Pickleball-sanctioned event attracted a range of young to experienced players, nearly 80% arriving from out of town for the four-day tournament. The categories included singles, men’s and women’s doubles and the most popular, mixed doubles.
The city’s maintenance crews worked diligently to prepare the courts and surrounding grounds for the many spectators who gathered around to cheer on the players. Eight local businesses sponsored the court: Arizona Complete Health (AllWell), Rainey Pain and Performance, Vista View Resort, Amanda Ohnstad-Haymore Realty, State Farm Insurance-Tim Doser, Sulphur Valley Electric Company and Culver’s. Four restaurants contributed food coupons: Culver’s, Subway, Arby’s and Chili’s. More than 30 club members volunteered and kept operations moving. Thank you all involved for making this another fantastic and successful pickleball tournament.
Tournament Director Mike Hoxie of Pickleball Is Great coordinated the matches, music and referees to sustain a casual friendly atmosphere for all to enjoy.
Player age groups included: 18-49 years (37 entries), 50-59 years (36) and 60-plus, of which 95 were male and 73 female.
As a way of growing pickleball love in Cochise County, the club invites the public to check out its free Monday night beginners class. For information visit skyislandpickleball.com.
