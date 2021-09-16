Paladenic returns to Victory Lane

TUCSON — With just four races remaining in the 2021 race season at Tucson Speedway, champions are already being decided in each division.
Though some division champions may be written in the record books already, others will keep fans on the edge of their seats for the final events of the season.
In auto racing when the points battles heat up, so does the action. And the Sept. 4 race did not disappoint.
In a surprise twist in the Super Late Model division, which has been dominated by points leader Brett Yackey, underdog Joe Paladenic strategically raced the 76-lap main event, placing himself in Victory Lane.
It looked as if it would again be a Yackey victory as Paladenic sat in third, watching a close battle for the lead with Dylan Jones in second.
The first of the two-stage race came to an end with more than half a lap between Jones and Paladenic.
As the laps began to wind down in the second half of the race, Paladenic began to escalate his strategy. After winning a side-by-side battle with Jones for second, Paladenic began to close the gap on Yackey.
With less than 10 laps to go, Paladenic made a clean pass on Yackey and opened up his own gap on the field, winning the race with nearly a 10 car-length lead.
“Being a split race, we weren’t going to run the first one as hard. I knew these guys (Yackey and Jones) would be really fast so I told my crew ‘let’s not use it all up just yet,' ” Paladenic said of his first win since September 2015.
In other main event racing, Maddox O’Brien took over the Bandolero Bandits points lead with his third consecutive win in 2021. He leads by one point over Devin Jones.
Quinn Davis increased her points lead in the Outlaw Bandolero division to 12 points over Anika O’Brien with her fifth win of the season.
With his third win of the season, Bryceton Meyer is closing in on Michael Webber in the Legends’ point standings. Only 37 points separate the top three with Webber in the lead, Justin Case in second and Meyer in third.
Hershel McGriff, Jr. continues his domination of the Outlaw Late Model division, winning all seven main events thus far. He has a 43-point lead over Jennifer Hall in second.
Reigning Hobby Stock champion Shannon Tutt is back in the running for the championship after his win Sept. 4. Though Jay Vander Weg took over the points lead with his third-place finish, Tutt is just 10 points back in second with two races remaining for the division.
Tucson Speedway is back in action Sept. 18 with double main events for the Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Thunder Trucks, Hornets and Mini Stocks. For information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.
