RIO RICO — Through the first two games of the season, the mound presence of Buena High's baseball team is appearing quite formidable
The Colts moved to 2-0 Thursday with a 4-0 victory over Rio Rico as Sam Pitts fired the shutout, going the distance while striking out eight and walking one.
"He spread out the hits," Buena coach Mark Schaefer said. "At this time our starting pitching is a strength. Two complete games. We have been throwing lots of strikes; the bottom of the order has also been doing a great job of driving in some runs."
In Tuesday's season-opening 6-2 victory over Sahuarita, right-hander Cezar Fernandez also posted a complete game, striking out 10.
The Colts scored all their runs against Rio Rico in the fourth inning as Luke Serna knocked home two runs and Owen Abrams had one RBI.
Schaefer's comment about Pitts and Fernandez finding the plate is right on. Pitts threw 93 pitches, 63 for strikes, whiie Fernandez had 98 pitches against Sahuarita, 68 for strikes.
Buena hopes to keep the momentum going today, hosting Marana Mountain View at 4 p.m.
