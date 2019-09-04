Points leader back on track with win

TUCSON — With three motor failures this season, and battling handling issues on the No. 28 Modified, Points Leader David Levitt was watching his first NASCAR championship slip through his fingers. That was before Saturday night.
Levitt took the points lead early in the year, but has been watching the field close in on him with each race.
“Even with the failures, we haven’t had any DNF’s. One came after the checkered flag, another in practice the night before, and the third we were able to limp home to a top-five finish,” Levitt said.
Levitt was the quick qualifier Saturday with a fast time of 16.109. An eight-car invert put him in eighth to start the main event.
Levitt quickly worked his way through traffic to take the lead from Jeremy Smith early in the race.
Brian Harrington Jr. snatched the lead away, but a caution on lap 15 gave Levitt the opportunity he needed to reclaim the top spot after a lengthy side-by-side battle with Harrington.
“It felt amazing,” Levitt said of his win Saturday. “We figured out the handling problem last race, and went back to square one and that made all the difference.”
Hornets
Skyler Teeters had the better of a battle for the lead in the first of two Hornet main events working his way from fourth. Randy Spivey followed him into second and the two pulled away from the field. Teeters held off Spivey until lap seven. Spivey took his No. 22 to Victory Lane. Teeters finished second.
Points leader Jennifer Hall took the early lead in the second main event. Teeters followed her into second main event. Spivey made his way around Teeters to finish second. Teeters held on to third. Hall opened up her points lead with another trip to victory lane.
Pro Stocks
Brian O’Brien took the early lead away from Dustin Jones in the first Pro Stock main event and pulled away from the field. Mike Vaughan worked his way through traffic to close the gap on O’Brien taking the lead on lap 20. Vaughan held on for the win. O’Brien held off Mariah McGriff for second.
McGriff took the early lead from Richard Dorman in the second feature race. Vaughan passed Dorman and set his sights on McGriff. O’Brien took third from Dorman on lap 21.
Coming into lap 23, as Vaughan and McGriff battled for the lead, McGriff came down on the track to avoid the lapped car of Barry Levitt making contact with Vaughan. The three cars collided, spinning into turn one bringing out the caution.
A scoring error put Dorman in front for the single-file restart. He took the checkered, O’Brien finished second. Jones finished third.
Mini Stocks
From fourth, E.K. Ongley took control of the Mini Stock field coming into lap two. Brad Kleifgen recovered from issues on his No. 1 ride on the first lap of the race for a second-place finish. Carlos Martinez rounded out the podium.
Hobby Stocks
Miguel Romo had the pole for the Hobby Stock main event, but quickly fell back through the field. Eddie Benson assumed the lead.
Shannon Tutt caught Benson and passed him on lap five. Benson, the points leader in the division, finished second. Jay Vander Weg rounded out the podium.
Outlaws
Jeff Spencer fell victim to a four-wide battle early in the first Outlaw Late Model main event.
Going into turn four on lap three, Josh Soto made it four-wide with Spencer, Hershel McGriff and Jennifer Hall.
Pushing up the track, Soto hit Spencer’s driver’s side, getting Spencer sideways. Spencer bounced off of Soto, making a right turn smacking hard into the turn four wall.
Soto was sent to the back on the restart. Dylan Jones had the lead.
McGriff worked his way through traffic reaching Jones on lap nine. McGriff had the better of the drag race and cruised his No. 18 to its third win of the season.
Soto took charge of the field early in the second main event.
McGriff, from eighth, picked off his competitors one by one, making it to third on lap eight.
Going for second, McGriff and Jones made contact, McGriff spun on the frontstretch but spared the caution.
A caution on lap nine regrouped the field. Jones took the lead on the restart.
McGriff, Soto and Joe Brooks raced three-wide for second behind Jones with McGriff emerging with the position.
McGriff took the lead from Jones and cruised his No. 18 to it’s second win of the night.
Next race
Tucson Speedway is back in action Sept. 14 with the Hot Shot 50 featuring action-packed NASCAR racing. On the night’s schedule will be the Super Late Models, Thunder Trucks, Modifieds, Hornets, Legends and Bandoleros. Racing starts at 6:30 p.m. For information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.