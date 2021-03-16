Boys tennis
Buena 7, Sahuaro 2
Monday
At Buena
Singles
Moamin Sami (S) def. Robert Gavin, 6-1, 6-4; Andrew Polaha (B) def. Chris Norton, 7-5, 1-6, 10-8; Kieran Baltunis (B) def. Jayden Briggs, 6-1, 6-0; August Anderson (B) def. Adrian Stebbins, 6-0, 6-1; Andy Curtis (B) def. Austin Dillon, 6-0, 6-0; Daniel Adams (B) def. Jaden Yee, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Norton/Sami (S) def. Polaha/Gavin, 8-1; Curtis/Baltunis (B) def. Stebbins/Briggs, 8-2; Anderson/Adams (B) def. Yee/Dillon, 8-2
Buena 6, Mountain View 3
Friday
At Buena
Singles
Nathan Vanderkolk (MV) def. Pieter Holden, 6-4, 6-4; Christopher Te (MV) def. Andrew Polaha, 6-1, 6-1; Kieran Baltunis (B) def. Brayden Taggart, 6-0, 6-1; August Anderson (B) def. Riley Knutson, 6-1, 6-1; Andy Curtis (B) def. Adam Velazco, 6-3, 6-0; James Holden (B) def. Charles Blasko, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Te/Vanderkolk (MV) def. Polaha/Holden, 8-2; Curtis/Baltunis (B) def. Taggart/Knutson, 8-3; Holden/Anderson (B) def. Velazco/Blasko (B), 8-0.
Girls tennis
Buena 6, Mountain View 3
Friday
At Mountain View
Singles
Maya Marchant (M) def. Eliza Lambson, 6-1, 6-0; Courage Davidson (M) def. Miriam Allen, 7-5, 6-4; Chloe Haws (B) def. Annabelle Gute, 6-0, 6-4; Christina Hogge def. Rachel Johnson, 6-3, 6-2; Natalie Rice (B) def. Evelyn Swarts, 7-5, 6-1; Calli Haws (B) def. Rachel Pixley, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Marchant/Davidson (M) def. Allen/Lambson, 8-1; Hogge/Haws (B) def. Johnson/Gute, 8-5; Rice/Haws (B) def. Swarts/Pixley, 8-1.
