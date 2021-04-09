BISBEE — The Bisbee Pumas won their second game of the season Tuesday, routing the San Miguel Vipers 20-4 at Warren Ballpark.
The Pumas scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, nine runs in the second inning and nine more in the bottom of the third taking a 20-0 lead.
The game was called after St. Miguel failed to score in the top of the fifth.
Manny Amaya pitched four innings for Bisbee before yielding way to Tyler McBride, who closed out the game in the fifth and struck out the side.
Notable hitters for Bisbee were Steven Sartor who hit 2-for-2 with 3 RBIs and Tyler McBride who hit 3-for-3.
“I didn't play all the starters,” said Pumas coach Gilbert Villegas.
Bisbee, 2-6 overall, 1-4 in region, hosts Tombstone Friday at 6 p.m. at Warren Ballpark. The Yellow Jackets are in first place in the 2A South Region with a 5-0 overall record and a 4-0 region record.
