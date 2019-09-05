Pumas take top spot in first cross-country race of the year

DOUGLAS — Bisbee High School's boys and girls cross-country team are off to a fast start this season as the boys took first place in a three-team race Wednesday and they had the top female finisher in Douglas.
The Bisbee boys finished with 34 points, which put them ahead of Pueblo Magnet and Douglas while the girls received a no score because they only had three runners.
- Ramon Loya was the first Puma to cross the finish line for the boys as he came across third with a time of 17:55.
- David Donahue finished fifth with at time of 18:21.
- Joel Enriquez was right behind in sixth place as he crossed the finish line in 18:34
- Jaden Lumpkin finished ninth with a time of 20:12.
- Jose Polido was 11th with a time of 20:58.
- Jesus Moreno was 13th with a time of 22:42.
- Saul was 19th, Francisco Zamudio was 19th and Paul Carillo finished 21st.
The Bisbee girls didn't have enough runners to qualify for a team score, however, all three of the Puma runners finished in the top 10.
- Kiera Lumpkin finished first overall. She completed the 3.1 mile course in 20:04.
- Madison Moredock finished eighth with a time of 29:28.
- Leticia Ruiz finished in ninth with a time of 30:01.