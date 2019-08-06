Race is on for titles at speedway

TUCSON — Tucson Speedway’s 2019 race season is in full swing with several point battles so close, the championship titles could be within anyone’s reach.
Mini Stocks
E.K. Ongley holds the points lead in the Mini Stock division with his grandson, Carlos Martinez, only 15 points behind him in second.
With his win Saturday, Ongley inches his way closer to a back-to-back championship.
Hornets
Jennifer Hall leads the points battle in the Hornet division with just 16 points over Randy Spivey.
Phillip Lopez took the early lead in the first of two main events Saturday after a five-wide battle for the lead coming out of the first turn on lap one.
Gary Cagle and Hall took turns in the top spot, but it was Spivey with the lead at the checkered flag.
Hall took the early lead in the second feature race. Spivey worked his way through traffic taking second.
With hopes of defending her Hornet championship title, Hall pulled her No. 57 into Victory Lane for its fifth win of the season.
Super Late Models
Joe Paladenic and Sean Bray led the Super Late Model field to the start of the first of two main events Saturday.
The rear suspension on Bray’s No. 51 broke on the start and he would have to call it a night.
Paul Banghart took over the pole position on the restart. Brandon Schilling and Kole Raz made it three-wide for the lead on lap 10.
Schilling took the lead and pulled away from the field. With a hole in the left rear tire, Schilling drifted high out of turn four and lost the lead to Brandon Farrington.
Vanessa Robinson and Kole Raz followed him into second and third, respectively.
Dane Jorgenson took a commanding lead at the start of the second Super Late Model main event. Robinson and Raz closed the gap on the leader sending Jorgenson to third.
Robinson and Raz pulled away from the field, with Raz closing the gap on her with each lap.
By lap 17, Raz took the inside line to race door-to-door with Robinson. Robinson maintained the lead, but never quite shook Raz.
Maneuvering through lapped traffic coming to the checkered flag, Robinson parked her No. 14 Super Late Model in victory lane for her first win of the season.
Defending Super Late Model Champion Farrington has 27 points over his teammate Raz following his win Saturday.
Bandit Bandoleros
Alexis Bjork led the Bandolero field to the green flag. Gage Jarvis took the lead on the outside with Quinn Davis on his bumper. Davis made it around Jarvis for the lead.
With two to go, Jeffrey Erickson pulled to the inside of Davis for the lead on the backstretch. The two raced door to door, with Erickson having the better of the drag race driving his No. 23 car to its fourth victory of the season.
Devin Jones holds the points lead in the restricted Bandolero class with rookie Maddox O’Brien 18 points behind him.
Outlaw Bandoleros
Haylee Morris jumped to the lead at the start of the Outlaw Bandolero main event leaving Adam Farr, Anika O’Brien and Kiersten Jones to chase her down.
Closing the gap with each lap, Farr made his move on the white flag lap diving to the inside of Morris going into turn one. Both got loose off turn one and made contact. Morris spun, while Farr was able to maintain control, but was posted with a last-place finish for his involvement. Morris finished third.
Running third, O’Brien was handed the win and drove her No. 41 to Victory Lane. Jones finished second. With her win, O’Brien closed the points gap to 23 on Farr.
Legends
Jovon Fox led the Legends field to the green flag. Contact between Boddie Parker and Tyler Hicks brought out the early caution.
Jordan Holloway took the lead when the race resumed, but contact with Fox sent them spinning on the backstretch.
Bradley Erickson took over the lead on the restart and pulled away from the field. Cheyanne Schindler held off De Le Ree for second.
Erickson took his No. 22 Legend to the winners circle for his second win of the season opening his points lead on Michael Webber to 25.
Outlaw Late Models
Josh Soto had the pole for the start of the Outlaw Late Model main event. Dylan Jones moved into second, but was quickly passed by Hershel McGriff Jr.
By lap seven, McGriff had the lead leaving Jones and Soto to battle for second. Brandon Schilling looked on in fourth.
Schilling cleared Soto and Jones, but did not have enough laps to close the gap on McGriff. With his win, McGriff takes over the points lead, passing Harry Ram by 15 points.
Modifieds
Brian Harrington Jr. and Keith Lopez had the front row for the start of the Modified Main Event. Harrington pulled his No. 73 to the lead.
Austin Stewart cleared Lopez for second and set his sights on Harrington. Stewart took the lead on the restart following a caution for the spun car of AJ Jurado, but could not shake Harrington.
Racing door to door, Harrington reclaimed the lead on lap 15. As the leaders pulled away, a seven-pack of cars battled for position behind them. David Levitt had third.
Rod Hiestand made it a three-wide battle for fourth with Lopez and Bill Engle. Contact sent Lopez sideways, but he was able to maintain control. Hiestand spun into turn one bringing out the caution.
Harrington again took control of the field on the single-file restart. Stewart made numerous attempts to reclaim the top spot, but it would be Harrington driving the No. 73 to its first win of the season.
Stewart is closing in on points leader Levitt narrowing the margin to 11 points.
Next race
Tucson Speedway presents Fan & Sponsor Appreciation Night Saturday with free grandstand admission. On the schedule will be the NASCAR Thunder Trucks, Outlaw Late Models, Hornets and Hobby Stocks. Gates open at 5 p.m. Racing starts at 6:30. For information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.