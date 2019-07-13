Ready for regionals: Local softball team heading to Montana

SIERRA VISTA — Lily Lucero’s and Amiya Matthews’ returns to the diamond haven’t gone as they thought.
The pair and their 10 other teammates are using the next couple days to prepare mentally and physically for their trip to Missoula, Montana, to represent Sierra Vista and the state at the Seniors regional tournament.
Sierra Vista’s squad earned their ticket to Montana on Wednesday when they shocked Superior 12-10 to claim the state title in Avondale.
“The last team we played was shocked we won,” Matthews said. “This is huge for Sierra Vista because this doesn’t happen to us a lot.”
Matthews isn’t wrong. Her coach Jaclyn Serna told the Herald/Review this is the first Ponytail Softball group from the city to go out of state to a regional tournament.
“I’m definitely starting to feel the pressure,” Lucero said. “We’re no longer representing Sierra Vista. We’re representing the entire state.”
Six players on the current roster, including Lucero and Matthews, are returning to the game after taking time off and focusing on other sports. Both girls agreed that they didn’t really have any rust when they came back and the group of girls that are in the dugout with them are really special and unlike previous teams because they all help one another and get along well.
The team is currently raising money to help get them to Montana with a fundraiser on the “Sierra Vista Ponytail Softball” Facebook page. They have raised just over half of their $10,000 goal. All donations will go to travel, food and lodging expenses for the team.
Lucero and Matthews wanted the community to know how grateful they and they team are for those who have supported them thus far, whether that’s from donating or attending their games.
Sierra Vista will play the top teams from Hawaii, Montana, California and Washington. Their first game is Friday at 9 a.m.