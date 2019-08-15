Ready, set, hike!

SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s football team strapped on their helmets and laced up their cleats for their first action against an opponent Thursday night when they hosted the Hawks of Rio Rico for a scrimmage.
Each of the three strings on offense and defense saw action Thursday as Buena and Rio Rico alternated possession after 10 plays, starting from the opposition’s 40 yard line. Both teams registered one touchdown.
Buena plays its first game of the 2019 season on Aug. 23 at Catalina Foothills.