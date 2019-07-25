Ready to race? Community fundraiser meet this Saturday

SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School's track team is bringing back the community track meet for runners of all ages this Saturday.
The meet features five events: 60 meters, 150 meters, 300 meters, 500 meters, 1,600 meters and a co-ed 4x200 relay. Members of the community can participate in as many events as they would like.
The $10 entry fee, which covers as many events as one wants to compete in, will be used to buy the team equipment for the upcoming season.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Buena High School track and all events are slated to end by 11 a.m.
For more information visit Running Colts Community Track Meet on Facebook.