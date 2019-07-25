Quantcast
Ready to race? Community fundraiser meet this Saturday

  • Updated
Kalie Leavelle and Kataryna Le Bel-Schorremans used last fall's community meet at Buena High School as offseason practice ahead of track season.

 ALEXIS RAMANJULU HERALD/REVIEW FILE

SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School's track team is bringing back the community track meet for runners of all ages this Saturday.

The meet features five events: 60 meters, 150 meters, 300 meters, 500 meters, 1,600 meters and a co-ed 4x200 relay. Members of the community can participate in as many events as they would like.

The $10 entry fee, which covers as many events as one wants to compete in, will be used to buy the team equipment for the upcoming season.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Buena High School track and all events are slated to end by 11 a.m. 

For more information visit Running Colts Community Track Meet on Facebook. 

