Running on adrenaline: Jones parks Super in Victory Lane

TUCSON — Race car drivers know all too well that anything can happen once they hit the track. They have to be prepared physically and mentally. Sometimes incidents can be avoided. Sometimes they cannot. But this usually is the case once the driver suits up and straps in.
That was not the scenario that played out for Super Late Model driver Dylan Jones as he and his 1-year-old son made their way to Tucson Speedway Saturday.
His driving skills would be tested on the way to the track, driving his 34-foot motorhome with a 26-foot enclosed trailer in tow.
In what he describes as a game of “chicken,” a driver from oncoming traffic crossed the median headed directly for Jones’ rig.
“I got over as much as I could to avoid a head-on collision, but also to keep the car from hitting someone head on behind me,” Jones said.
The car hit the rear of the motorhome and front of the trailer, causing major damage to both.
Though Jones’ motorhome and trailer were considered a total loss, he and his son were uninjured.
The condition of the other driver was unknown at the time of this report.
With the assistance of his family, crew and fellow Super Late Model driver Brett Yackey, who helped in cleaning up the wreckage and supplying another tow vehicle and trailer, Jones made it to the track in time for practice.
Jones and crew went on with race day, but likely not as usual.
“Adrenaline takes over, you’re just running on that,” Jones said of his experience that day.
That adrenaline fueled Jones right into Victory Lane.
He started third in the Super Late Model main event, which quickly became a three-car race for the top spot with Ron Norman in the lead, Jones second and points leader Yackey in third.
On lap 12, Jones cleared the three-wide battle to take the lead. Yackey took second from Norman.
Jones and Yackey raced nose-to-tail and door-to-door with Jones having the slightest advantage with each lap.
With 10 laps to go in the 50-lap feature, Jones was able to pull ahead of Yackey as the two worked their way through lapped traffic.
Norman finished third.
Though Jones has multiple wins in other divisions at the track, this is his first Super Late Model victory in five years.
Though the day got off to a rocky start, it all ended well with the Jones family — safe and sound in Victory Lane.
Jones’ nephew, Devin Jones, who leads the Bandit Bandolero points, started off the family’s night of celebration as he took his third consecutive win in that division’s feature race.
From his third-place starting position, Devin Jones worked his way around Maddox O’Brien and Tyler Wirth to take the lead on lap two.
O’Brien finished second and Wirth finished third. In her first race of the 2021 season, rookie driver Allison Gauthier finished fourth.
In an all-female field of Outlaw Bandoleros, Anika O’Brien took the lead from Keirsten Jones coming out of turn two on lap one and pulled away from the field.
Quinn Davis passed Jones on lap six and began to close the gap on O’Brien.
With three to go, Jones spun on the backstretch bringing out the caution. O’Brien held the lead on the restart.
Coming into turn three on the final lap, Davis made her move to the inside of O’Brien, taking over the lead for her third win of the season. O’Brien finished second, Jones third and Tucker Paladenic finished fourth.
Justin Case led the Legend field to the green flag. Michael Webber took over the lead coming into the second lap.
From fourth, Bryceton Meyer worked his way through the field to battle with Webber for the lead.
By lap four, Meyer had the lead and held it for the duration of the race. Webber finished second and Case third.
A father and son team, Shannon and Colton Tutt, stole the show in the Hobby Stock main event as the two battled for the lead for the duration of the 20-lap race.
Colton Tutt had the advantage over his dad until five to go when Shannon Tutt took the lead after a side-by-side battle. Colton Tutt finished second. Jay Vander Weg finished third.
Jennifer Hall took the early lead in the Outlaw Late Model division, pulling away from the field. Reigning champion and the only winner in the division in 2021, Hershel McGriff Jr., worked his way from fourth to take the lead from Hall. Hall finished second. Bill Kusar finished third.
Tucson Speedway is back in action June 22 with the NASCAR Modifieds, Thunder Trucks, Pro Stocks, Mini Stocks and Hornets.
For information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.
