Season winding down as points battle heats up at Speedway

TUCSON — Just three race nights remain at Tucson Speedway in the 2019 season. Some points leaders have the championship in the bag, while others are too close to call and will come down to championship night.
Super Late Models
Teammates Brandon Farrington and Kole Raz are in one such points battle that will be decided at the Grand Finale on Oct. 26.
Following Saturday’s double main events for the division, only 15 points separate the two.
Saturday was also the final race which would decide the NASCAR Arizona State Championship Division 1 title. The honor went to Raz, who is also the top contender for the track Super Late Model Rookie of the Year.
Farrington took the checkered in the first feature race Saturday, and Raz was the victor in the second.
Thunder Trucks
With his win in the first of two Thunder Truck main events, championship contender Cody Cambensy closed the gap a bit on points leader Dustin Jones, who finished second.
An early wreck in the second feature was a hard hit for Cambensy on the track and in points. He finished the race in seventh position.
Jones won the feature opening his lead on Cambensy to 36 points.
If Jones holds on to the points lead, he will be a rookie champion in the Thunder Truck division. With his first- and second-place finishes in the double main events Saturday, Jones won the NASCAR Arizona State Championship Division 2 title.
Bandolero Bandit
Devin Jones and Maddox O’Brien are the championship contenders in the Bandolero Bandit division. After Saturday’s main event, Jones has a 16-point advantage.
Jeffrey Erickson sits in third, but continues to close the gap with his multiple trips to Victory Lane.
O’Brien took the lead following a red flag after a hard crash involving Quinn Davis and Gage Jarvis. Erickson worked his way around O’Brien for the win. O’Brien finished second and Jones third. O’Brien leads the rookie points.
Bandolero Outlaw
Adam Farr has likely secured his second Outlaw Bandolero championship coming out of Saturday’s event with his sixth win and 37 points over second-place Anika O’Brien.
The battle here is between O’Brien and Keirsten Jones who are separated by only six points.
Both girls are rookie contenders, and the title will not be decided until their final race on Oct. 12.
Hornets
Rookie Randy Spivey is working his way to his first championship in the Hornet division closing the gap on reigning champion Jennifer Hall with each race.
Phillip Lopez led the field for the majority of the race while Spivey and Hall battled behind him.
Spivey saw the opening he needed with four to go taking the lead from Lopez.
Spivey is closing in on Hall with only nine points separating them with two events remaining this season for that division.
With her second-place finish, Hall secured her title as the Division 6 NASCAR Arizona State Champion.
Legends
Bradley Erickson leads the Legends championship and rookie points with 45 points over Michael Webber.
Erickson took the lead from Webber at the start of the race. Webber held on to second holding off Boddie Parker.
Erickson pulled away from the battle for second, opening up a sizable gap by the white flag lap.
It was then that Erickson fell off the pace when something in the No. 22 malfunctioned. With the gap he had opened up on Webber in second, Erickson coasted to Victory Lane for his fourth win of the season.
Modifieds
David Levitt holds on to the points lead for another week in the Modified division, but Austin Stewart is inching his way to the top spot closing the gap to nine points.
With his fourth win this season, Stewart is working his way toward defending his title.
With three wins to his credit, Levitt wins the NASCAR Arizona State Championship in Division 3.
Next race
Tucson Speedway is back in action Sept. 28 with the Roadrunner Empire Caterpillar Night at the Races featuring the NASCAR Thunder Trucks, Pro Stocks, Outlaw Late Models, Hornets, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Racing starts at 6:30. For information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.