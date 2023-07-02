Sierra Vista’s 10-12 All-Stars, who lost in last year’s district’s championship game, seem to be on a mission this year, starting the District 8 tournament 2-0 with two consecutive no-hitters.

In its first game Thursday, June 29, Sierra Vista scored 17 runs in the first inning and added four in the second en route to a 10-run rule 21-0 no-hit three inning win over the Bisbee All-Stars.

