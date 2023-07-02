Sierra Vista’s 10-12 All-Stars, who lost in last year’s district’s championship game, seem to be on a mission this year, starting the District 8 tournament 2-0 with two consecutive no-hitters.
In its first game Thursday, June 29, Sierra Vista scored 17 runs in the first inning and added four in the second en route to a 10-run rule 21-0 no-hit three inning win over the Bisbee All-Stars.
Sierra Vista faced Willcox, which had been awarded a first-round bye, on Friday. Sierra Vista won 13-0 in four innings behind another no-hitter.
In the win over Willcox Jace Jordan and Hayes Moore combined for the no-hitter combining for eight strikeouts and one walk.
Sierra Vista used back-to-back four-run innings in the first second to take an 8-0 lead. A five-run third increased the lead to 13-0.
Sierra Vista had four hits. Crue Isaacson was 1-for-2 with a run scored and three RBIs and Julius Pacheco and Riley Shamus were each 1-for-1 with two runs scored. Pat Hayes was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Against Bisbee, Pacheco, Shamus and Drew Anders each pitched one inning for the combined no-hitter. The pitchers struck out eight and walked three.
Isaacson hit 3-for-3, scored three runs and had an RBI. Jordan was 2-for-2 with two runs, scored two runs and had two RBIs; Pacheco was 1-for-2 with two runs scored; Hayes Moore was 1-for-1 with two runs scored and an RBI; Anders was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI; Austin Alexander was 2-for-2 with two runs scored; and Dax Henretta and Jace Dobbins were each 1-for-1 with two runs scored.
Next up for Sierra Vista is a semifinal showdown with Nogales Monday at 5 p.m. at the Stone Complex in Sierra Vista.
Nogales beat San Pedro 17-1 on Friday and edged Douglas 7-6 on Thursday.
The Douglas-Nogales game was tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the fifth when Nogales scored five runs for a 7-2 lead. Douglas rallied with four runs in the top of the sixth and had the game-tying run on second base when the final out was made.
Luis Avechuco and Dante Algara each hit 2-for-3 this game and scored a run. Carlos Hoyos was 2-for-3 and Dominic Urrea was 1-for-2.
Stats for the Nogales-San Pedro game were not available.
Two elimination games were played on Saturday, July 1. Douglas faced Willcox and San Pedro squared off against Bisbee. The losers from those games were eliminated while the winners will play Monday at 7:30 in another elimination game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.