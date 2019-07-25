Sierra Vista falls to Nogales in consolation game

NOGALES — Sierra Vista fell 17-5 to host Nogales on Thursday in the consolation game of the 2019 Little League Intermediate 50/70 West Regional Tournament.
Nogales scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning to put the game away early.
Caleb Brown was 3-for-3 for Sierra Vista. Max Pitts added two hits and Brodyn Quinn has two RBIs.
Seth Spier pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief, holding Nogales to two unearned runs on three hits. He struck out five batters and walked two.
Sierra Vista, which qualified for the regional after winning the Arizona state championship in the Intermediate Division, finished the tournament with a record of 2-4, the wins coming on walk-offs against Oregon and Washington.