KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite their long and storied histories, with the Cleveland Browns having joined the NFL in 1950 and the Kansas City Chiefs with the AFL-NFL merger some 16 years later, the two franchises have rarely met — and never in the playoffs.
They are certainly familiar with each other headed into their divisional-round showdown Sunday, though.
Start with the coaches: The Browns’ Kevin Stefanski, who missed their first playoff win since 2002 last week in Pittsburgh due to COVID-19, was a summer intern for Chiefs counterpart Andy Reid during his days with Philadelphia. Stefanski later followed Reid disciple Brad Childress to Minnesota, learning many of the nuances of his system along the way.
Then consider the quarterbacks: The Browns’ Baker Mayfield hosted the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes during a visit to Texas Tech, before he transferred to Oklahoma.
Later in their college careers, Mayfield and Mahomes waged an epic duel that shattered all kinds of records and ended with the Sooners claiming a 66-59 victory.
Finally, ponder the rest of the rosters: John Dorsey helped build both teams as general manager, only to watch them succeed from afar. Browns running back Kareem Hunt got his start in Kansas City before off-field issues led to his release. Just about everyone else has a former teammate, college or pro, standing on the other side.
“It’s always fun to play friendly competition,” Mayfield said, “and play against people you are familiar with.”
“I’ve known him for a long time, since I was a senior in high school,” Mahomes said of Mayfield, “and to be able to play on this stage is special. He got the better of me in college. I’ll try my best to get the better of him in the NFL.”
There is an end to the similarities, of course. The long-suffering Browns haven’t won two playoff games in a season since 1950, long before the term “Super Bowl” was coined by Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt. Kansas City has won five straight AFC West titles and still has the tailwind of winning its first Lombardi Trophy in five decades.
“They definitely are a building team. Very good team. Very young team,” Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. “We cannot take this opponent likely. We have to play this game like any other game, come out and play hard and be the Chiefs.”
