COUNTY— Two-and-a-half weeks after ending the Cochise College Apaches soccer season, the Salt Lake Community College Bruins were playing for the national championship and they were shut out 2-0 by the No. 1 team in the nation.

On May 22 in Utah, Salt Lake CC, the No. 2 team in the nation, dropped Cochise 4-0 in the district championship, advancing on to the NJCAA tournament, losing to top-ranked Tyler College of Tyler, Texas, 2-0 in the national finals June 8.

Salt Lake ends the year with a 15-2-1 record while Tyler finishes 18-0.

