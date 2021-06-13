COUNTY— Two-and-a-half weeks after ending the Cochise College Apaches soccer season, the Salt Lake Community College Bruins were playing for the national championship and they were shut out 2-0 by the No. 1 team in the nation.
On May 22 in Utah, Salt Lake CC, the No. 2 team in the nation, dropped Cochise 4-0 in the district championship, advancing on to the NJCAA tournament, losing to top-ranked Tyler College of Tyler, Texas, 2-0 in the national finals June 8.
Salt Lake ends the year with a 15-2-1 record while Tyler finishes 18-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.