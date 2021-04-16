Buena High’s softball team hit a bump in the road Thursday, but look for the girls to keep traveling down the right track.
The Colts lost a tough one, falling 10-9 to 5A Southern Region foe Tucson Sunnyside. The Blue Devils scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to win and snap Buena’s seven-game winning streak. The Colts continue to lead the region with a 6-1 record, are 9-2 overall and are ranked eighth among 5A teams.
Going into the Sunnyside game, coach Mike Tomooka was talking about how the team approaches winning and losing.
“Well, we emphasize to our players one day at a time, one practice at a time, one game at a time,” he said. “And as important — one play at a time, one pitch at a time. Work in the present to prepare for the next play. Leave the last play in the past, good or poor.”
That mindset will carry the Colts into their final 5A Southern game of the season Tuesday at Nogales, along with their offensive power and “creative” ways of scoring.
Against Sunnyside, Katie Serna and Laura Scott-Winhold were productive at the plate. Serna, a freshman, went 4-for-4 with a double and a home run and Scott-Winhold went 3-for-4. Mariah Cunningham only had one hit — a double — but had two sacrifice flies and four runs batted in.
Which gets to the creative aspect, as Buena exhibited in a 4-3 victory over Cienega on April 8.
“I was very pleased with the offense in ‘manufacturing’ our first run,” Tomooka said. “Laura doubled. Mariah sac bunted her to third. Cheyenne (Cunningham) sac flied her in for the score.”
Maintaining that fine balance could pay dividends for Buena come playoff time.
Boys tennis
The boys topped Douglas 5-4, lost to Marana 5-4 and stomped Tucson 9-0 last week. The Colts wrap up the season next week with home matches against Sunnyside on Tuesday and St. David on Wednesday.
Buena shouldn’t have much trouble with Sunnyside, but the St. David match could be interesting.
“St. David was a last-minute scheduling match, they reached out and we agreed to host them,” Buena coach Jacob Weiss said. “Their boys team is STACKED, they have a great record (11-1) and currently are No. 5 in Division III tennis. We have never played them before so it’ll be an interesting, friendly non-competitive match. I believe they wanted an extra match to help out with their overall ranking.”
No. 1 Robert Gavin and No. 2 Pieter Holden each were 2-1 in singles and teamed in doubles to go 3-0 for the Colts last week.
Girls tennis
Like the boys, the girls are winding down the season with matches against Sunnyside and St. David.
Freshman Natalie Rice at No. 5 singles provided the only point in an 8-1 loss to Marana last week, while No. 4 Christina Hogge, Rice and No. 6 Calli Haws and the doubles team of Rice and Haws were the point makers in a 5-4 loss to Tucson.
Coach David Harris is looking forward to Sunnyside and St. David.
“The last two matches are as important as any others,” he said. “Tuesday, we play Sunnyside in Tucson. They have had a tough year recruiting players, but the players they do have play very well. We will look at playing our best against them, just like every other match.
“Wednesday is our final match of the season. Both boys and girls will be at home, and it will be our Senior Recognition night, which should be a lot of fun. We will play St. David, and all seniors and varsity will have the chance to play one last match.”
Baseball
After a 6-4 home loss to 5A Southern Region leader Sunnyside, the Colts’ mission is clear: Move up two spots in the 5A rankings to earn a playoff spot.
After a 12-9 victory over Tucson Desert view on Tuesday, the loss to Sunnyside puts Buena in fourth place in the region with a 3-4 record, 7-4 overall. The Colts are ranked No. 18 in 5A; the top 16 teams get into the postseason.
“I still believe we have a chance to get to the tournament,” Buena coach Mark Schaefer said. “I also believe that after we are in it, we have a good chance of going deep into the tournament. We have a couple of good pitchers and some role players that are going to help. We have to play better in the next couple of weeks to get there, though. I believe the kids will rally around each other and win a couple of big games to get us into the tournament.”
Down 6-1 against Sunnyside, Buena’s seventh-inning rally came up short.
With one out, Josh Watt reached base on an error. Blue Devils pitcher Erik Rostenhausler, who struck out 11, was removed due to his pitch count. Jon Enright doubled against reliever Roman Canez, Watt moving to third base. Austin Grimm walked to load the bases, and Victor Lopez doubled home Watt and Enright. Luke Serna’s sacrifice fly plated Grimm, but Lopez was thrown out trying to advance to third, ending the game.
The Colts conclude 5A Southern play Tuesday at Nogales, then have five games remaining to prove their case.
Boys, girls track and field
A trip to the Valley of the Sun proved fruitful for the boys and girls athletes — especially the throwers.
Dominic Avant won the discus event at the 81st Nike Chandler Rotary meet April 9-10 with a toss of 133 feet and was 10th in the shot put with 39-02. Teammate William Stemler also stood out, placing second in the shot (45-11) and seventh in the javelin (155-01).
Avery Wood had a fine showing, placing 15th in the girls discus (74-03) and 30th in the shot (23-08).
Other notable performances came from Caleb Danielson, fifth in the high jump (5-08); the 4x800 relay team of Marco Hernandez, Noah Chevalier, Nathan Wilde and Nick Hisser, eighth with a time of 10:17.53; DaVante Mims, 18th in the 400 meters (53.82) and 21st in the 300 meter hurdles (48.15); Caleb Ke-a in the 300 hurdles (48.28); and the 4x400 relay team of Mims, Danielson, Trevon Evans and Ke-a, eighth in 3:52.92.
The teams were at the Ironwood Ridge Distance Carnival in Oro Valley on Tuesday. For the girls, Kaila Hart was 13th in the 800 (2:54.35) and Sarah Roberts was 17th in the 1,600 (6:33.33)
Jackson Glamann, Albert Diaz and Sebastian Ramsey led the boys. Glamann took fifth in the 400 (53.02), Diaz was sixth in the 3,200 (11:00.92) and Ramsey ninth in the 1,600 (5:01.83).
”The Distance Carnival turned out to be good experience for the kids as they were able to compete with some very fast people,” coach Roger Bristow said. “We didn’t really have any breakthrough performances but the athletes continue to be steadily improving. We have more work to do and we are looking to see more improved marks as the season progresses.”
Buena was at the Lancer Invitational Saturday. Results were not available at press time.
Volleyball
The Colts started the week with a 3-0 victory over Tucson Amphitheater and then fell to Marana Mountain View and Marana by 3-0 scores.
Coach Anne Moody Conaway saw positives.
“The Buena Colts boys volleyball team showed further growth in skill development this week,” she said. “Players are making great strides in playing their respective positions with great improvement in passing. More players were able to get playing time this week and they performed very well off the bench.
“We are looking forward to another three games next week with two at home on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Buena is at Vail Cienega on Monday and hosts Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge on Tuesday and Tucson Sabino on Wednesday.
