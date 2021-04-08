Speedway, drivers welcome back fans Saturday

TUCSON — Tucson Speedway opened its 2021 season in February with the annual Chilly Willy 150. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans were not welcome and the grandstands sat mostly empty other than a few crew members.
Such was the case also for the March 13 and 27 races.
Only a few participants witnessed these races as drivers gave it their all, hoping that soon their fans would be back in the seats cheering them on.
In a press release distributed by Tucson Speedway staff this week, that day has arrived — Saturday, to be exact. The grandstands, concourse and track will again be buzzing with eager fans and drivers who have awaited this day since the end of the 2020 race season.
On the schedule for the April 10 race will be the Super Late Models, Outlaw Late Models, Hobby Stocks, Legends and Bandoleros. These divisions opened their season on March 13 with the following drivers making their first trip to victory lane: Brett Yackey, Super Late Model; Hershel McGriff Jr., Outlaw Late Model; Shannon Tutt, Hobby Stock; Aydan Saunders, Legends; Ashton Leonard, Outlaw Bandolero; and Devin Jones, Bandit Bandolero.
March 27 saw the following drivers making their mark on the 2021 season with opening night wins: Bill Black, Thunder Truck; Nick O’Neil, Modified; Ron Searle Jr., Pro Stock; and Joey Searle, Hornet.
Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Racing starts at 6:30. Spectators are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when distancing is not possible.
For tickets or information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.
