ST. DAVID — The 1A All-Star Senior Bowl football game will be held at St. David High School June 5.
Event organizers are looking for sponsorship donations.
“This game celebrates the accomplishments of graduating senior 1A football players across the state,” sadi Braden Davis, head coach of the St. David Tigers football team and one of the all-star game organizers. “Nominations and selections are based on athletic achievement as well as character, sportsmanship, and team leadership. Seven Cochise County athletes have been selected to participate this year, five from St. David High School and two from Valley Union.
“This year, we have decided to name the game after my late father, Tom Davis, a 1958 Duncan High School graduate and longtime Cochise County coach, teacher, and school counselor. He retired from Valley Union in the early 2000s, but continued working as a counselor in many Cochise County schools until 2016. He was a 1998 Arizona Coaches Hall of Fame inductee and was particularly dedicated to organizing and supporting small school all-star events.”
Braden states that unfortunately, the 1A all-star game is the only remaining active all-star football game in the state.
“It had been held in Duncan for a number of years,” he said. “In 2019 funding difficulties forced the cancellation of the event in Williams. I could not in good conscience let the event die, particularly after my father’s years of hard work promoting these games. We agreed to organize and host the game in St. David starting last year. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2020.”
According to Davis, the event will begin for players on Thursday, June 3, and culminate with the game that will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.
“Donations will be used to help defray the costs of player uniforms, and for funding for food for players and coaches, liability insurance, game officials, programs, awards and photos,” Davis said. “We are able to hang banners, provide advertising space in the program, and give verbal acknowledgement for all sponsors through the public address system throughout the game, as well as mentioning the major sponsors in any press media interviews or releases. We have received generous donations from Sulphur Springs Valley Electric and The Huachucans, which together is almost 30% of our estimated budget, so more money is needed.”
Check donations can be made out to Braden Davis for Tom Davis Memorial Senior Bowl and sent to 338 W. Merrill Drive, St. David, AZ 85630. Donations can be made directly into the group’s Zelle account SDFootball2000@gmail.com.
Separate from the All-Star game, St. David is hosting a 5-on-5 passing tourney and Lineman Challenge on the morning of June 5 for current players.
“As with most everything nowadays, the event is being scheduled, COVID-19 permitting,” Davis said.
“So far, things look pretty good.”
