BENSON — This was the 16th consecutive year Benson High School has honored one of its former track and field coaches with the annual Coach Jerry Lee Invitational — this year with 15 teams competing Saturday.
Boys’ team scores had the Benson Bobcats taking the title with 135 points. Second place went to the Morenci Wildcats with 130.5 and third to the Safford Bulldogs with 77.5. Area teams who competed included the St. David Tigers in fourth with 71.5, the Bisbee Pumas and the Douglas Bulldogs tied for fifth with 63, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets eighth with 28.5, the Willcox Cowboys ninth with 25, and the Valley Union Blue Devils 10th with 15.
Girls’ team scores had the Safford Bulldogs first with 128.5 followed by the Benson Bobcats in second with 124.5, and the Willcox Cowgirls third with 103. Other Cochise County schools competing were the Tombstone Yellow Jackets fourth with 77, the Douglas Bulldogs sixth with 34, the St. David Tigers ninth with 22, and the Valley Union Blue Devils 10th with 14.
Placing for the Benson boys were: Senior Ryan Francione first in the 110 hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles; freshman Oskar Bergh first in the 3200; senior Alexis Torres second in the long jump and second in the triple jump; senior David Teso second in the discus and tied for third in the pole vault; junior Jake Swies tied for third in the pole vault and fifth in the triple jump; senior Gabe Osuna third in the shot put; junior Joseph Akers second in the 800; junior Landen Vance third in the discus and fourth in the shot put; freshman Syric Ramerez eighth in the 1600; freshman Flint Davis sixth in the 100, eighth in the 200, and eighth in the pole vault; and junior Arnold seventh in the 100. The 4x100 Lerblance, Francione, Torres, Davis) finished second; the 4x400 placed third.
Placing for the Benson girls were: sophomore Brooklyn Petersen first in the long jump, first in the pole vault, and third in the triple jump; sophomore Ella Allred second in the 800 and third in the 1600; sophomore Lauren McBride second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 200; freshman Shannon Frost fourth in the 400 and seventh in the 100; junior Briley Barney tied for third in the pole vault and sixth in the 400; junior Madison England fifth in the 100 hurdles; junior Fabienne Krieger eighth in the 100 hurdles; junior Brooklyn Schmidt tied for third in the pole vault; junior Maggie Barker fifth in the pole vault; and senior Jenna Petersen third in the shot put and sixth in the discus. The 4x100 (Frost, McBride, Barker, England) finished first; the 4x400 (Allred, Barney, Frost, Schmidt) placed third.
“I’m very proud of everybody that participated,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “They all do their very best, they work very hard, and the results are starting to show. Days like we had at our meet make it all worth it; everybody had a great day with several having PRs.”
Placing for the Bisbee boys were senior Geoffrey Gribble first in the 400, first in the long jump, and second in the 200; junior Ramon Loya second in the 3200; senior Edward Holly second in the shot put and fourth in the discus; sophomore Jaden Lumpkin fourth in the high jump; freshman Angel Yepi fifth in the high jump; junior Jesus Moreno sixth in the 800; and sophomore Angel Arias seventh in the javelin.
“I’m very proud of all our athletes,” Bisbee coach Mary Lou Herrera Blakely said. “I’m seeing their times improving and they are also excelling in all their field events. As long as they are committed to practicing and working hard, I can see some of them going to state – and some have already qualified.”
Placing for the Douglas boys were: Senior Anthony Duronslet first in the 100 and first in the 200; senior Sergio Pedroza fourth in the 800; senior Jose Hernandez fifth in the 110 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles; freshman Mario Villalobos sixth in the 3200; sophomore Christian Estrada sixth in the 110 hurdles, seventh in the 300 hurdles, and eighth in the 3200; sophomore Derek Pena seventh in the 110 hurdles; sophomore Alexis Grijalva eighth in the 110 hurdles; and senior Spencer Anthony eighth in the discus. The 4x400 (Duronslet, Brock, sophomore Dakota Hernandez, sophomore Christian Martinez) finished first; the 4x800 (Villalobos, Pedroza, junior Juan Valenzuela, sophomore Geomar Reyes) placed second.
Placing for the Douglas girls were junior Valentina Corella third in the 800; junior Kennedy Cruz fourth in the discus; freshman Ana Bojorquez sixth in the 800; senior Ashley Galaz third in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the 100 hurdles; junior Belen Soto eighth in the 100 hurdles; and junior Katrina Altamirano eighth in the triple jump. The 4x400 (Corella, Galaz, sophomore Giselle Arciniega, junior Kayla Burgos) took first.
“We are improving every meet,” Douglas’ coach Donna Savill said. “We were missing a couple of our seniors which hindered a couple of our events but the ones who were there did fantastic - we had some PRs and. They’re all working super hard. It’s just a joy to be around them.”
Placing for the St. David boys were: Senior Jacob Goodman first in the javelin, third in the 200, fourth in the 400, and seventh in the long jump; senior Talon Haynie fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 200; senior Brayden Merrill fourth in the javelin and sixth in the 200; junior Koy Richardson third in the high jump, third in the javelin, third in the pole vault, and sixth in the triple jump; freshman Grayson Merrill fourth in the 300 hurdles; and junior Brayten Trejo fifth in the discus and sixth in the shot put.
Placing for the St. David girls were sophomore Anissa Jacquez second in the javelin, fourth in the high jump, and seventh in the 400; freshman Reagan Haynie fourth in the 300 hurdles; and junior Lauren Jones seventh in the discus.
“Hard work is paying off for our small team,” St. David coach Seneca Richardson said. “They earned multiple medals in their different events. Our boys team ended the day with fourth place overall! This makes me proud as a coach considering our team consists of nine boys. They, along with out four girls, are doing great!”
Placing for the Tombstone boys were sophomore Malachi Keller second in the high jump, fourth in the triple jump, and seventh in the 400; sophomore Anthony Piro seventh in the 3200 and eighth in the 1600; and freshman Caiden Bidgood eighth in the 300 hurdles. The 4x800 team (Piro, freshman Landen Pease, freshman Ethan Bercot, sophomore Valen Morales) finished third; the 4x400 (Piro, freshman Tyrick Tester, freshman Logan Masters, junior Shelby Goodman) team placed fifth.
Placing for the Tombstone girls were senior Shia Yeh second in the 400, fourth in the 100, and fourth in the 200; freshman Rachel Thursby second in the high jump and seventh in the 1600; sophomore Cora Lehman second in the 3200 and sixth in the 1600; junior Rubi Luinstra second in the triple jump, second in the long jump, third in the 100, and sixth in the 200; freshman Kashari Barker fifth in the 400; and freshman Hadley Barg eighth in the 1600. The 4x400 (Yeh, Thursby, Lehman, Baker) finished second.
“It was a really good day for us; we’re definitely headed in the right direction,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “Our kids showed a lot of grit.”
Placing for the Valley Union boys were junior Kolby Gilbreth second in the pole vault and eighth in the javelin; and junior Will Smith sixth in the high jump and sixth in the long jump.
Placing for the Valley Union girls were freshman Kitana Rogers fifth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the high jump; and freshman Angela Vasquez eighth in the shot put. The 4x100 (Vasquez, Rogers, Vasquez, sophomore Kali Prudler) finished third.
“Valley Union’s athletes were told that the ‘Jerry Lee Invitational’ was a great chance for obtaining personal records,” Valley Union coach Alysha Elmer said, “and they showed up to get them.”
Placing for the Willcox Cowboys were junior Ulisses Izazaga first in the 800 and second in the 400; and sophomore Jaden Wilson seventh in the shot put. The 4x400 (Izazaga, senior Alex Mills, junior Alexis Hernandez, freshman Alan Solis) finished fourth.
Placing for the Willcox Cowgirls were: freshman Ainsley Hepworth first in the 800, first in the 1600, and first in the 3200; junior Maylee Thompson first in the 100, first in the 200, first in the javelin, and third in the long jump; senior Anna Vega fifth in the 100, sixth in the triple jump, and eighth in the long jump; freshman Annie Allred eighth in the 100; sophomore Karissa Riggs fourth in the javelin, fifth in the 200, and fifth in the triple jump; and freshman Monica Ruiz seventh in the 300 hurdles. The 4x100 (Vega, Ruiz, Allred, Riggs) finished second; the 4x400 (Ruiz, Allred, Allred, Hepworth) placed fourth.
“We keep improving each week, with every meet and that’s all I can ask for,” Willcox coach Mike Rand said. “We have two weeks off from competition, so we have a nice training session coming up.”
With his home meet now in the record books, Benson’s coach Barney is thankful for the support he had organizing and running the invitational - not only from the school but from the Benson community.
“We had approximately 40 volunteers helping run our invitational,” he said. “It takes a lot of people to run a meet. I just can’t say enough about the people who care about the kids and were out there doing what they did to help our invitational happen. It was just a great event.”
