BENSON — Benson High School hosted 16 teams at its 17th Annual Jerry Lee Track and Field Invitational on Friday, April 14.
Cochise County teams competing were the Benson Bobcats, Bisbee Pumas, Douglas Bulldogs, St. David Tigers, Tombstone Yellow Jackets, Valley Union Blue Devils and Willcox Cowboys/Cowgirls.
“The meet went very well,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “There’s a lot of work that goes into running an invitational that most people don’t understand; we had many volunteers who came out to help us. Our new athletic director, Eric Tatham, and our meet director did a great job running and organizing it; it was one of the largest Jerry Lee Invitationals we have had.”
The Thatcher Eagles boys took first place with 143.33 points, followed by Nogales, second with 129.50 and Safford, third with 118 points. Cochise County teams that placed were Benson fifth, Tombstone sixth, Bisbee seventh, Douglas ninth, Willcox 11th, St. David 12th and Valley Union 14th.
The Thatcher Eagles girls were first in their meet with 179 points and Benson and Nogales tied for second with 90.5. Other Cochise County teams that placed were Willcox fourth, Douglas seventh, Tombstone 10th, Valley Union 11th, and Bisbee and St. David tied for 15th.
Placing for the Benson boys were senior Joseph Akers, second in the 400 and second in the 800; senior Landon Vance, second in the discus and fifth in the javelin; junior Aaric Myatt, sixth in the 3,200; freshman Brax Cluff, fifth in the pole vault; freshman Andrew Workman, eighth in the 400; freshman Flint Davis, eighth in the 100; the 4x100 (Cluff, Workman, senior Jake Swies, Davis), sixth; the 4x400 (Akers, Workman, Cluff, Davis), third; and the 4x800 (Myatt, James Leck, sophomore Buck Garrett, Ramirez), fifth.
Placing for the Bobcats girls were senior Riann Cluff, first in the pole vault; junior Trinity Foy, second in the 200, third in the 100, and third in the 100 hurdles; sophomore Shannon Frost, third in the 400 and seventh in the 200; freshman Rayleigh Olsen, third in the 300 hurdles; junior Ella Allred, fourth in the 800; senior Briley Barney, fifth in the pole vault; freshman Araya Stanley, sixth in the 400 and seventh in the 300 hurdles; junior Willow Pralgo, fourth in the 3200; junior Lauren McBride, fifth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 100 hurdles; junior Brooklyn Peterson, sixth in the triple jump; senior Madison England, seventh in the high jump; senior Brooke Schmidt, seventh in the pole vault; the 4x100 (Cluff, McBride, England, Foy), third; and the 4x400 (Frost, Allred, Stanley, Cluff), third.
Placing for the Bisbee boys were senior Ramon Loya, second in the 3,200; sophomore Mason Richardson, fourth in the pole vault; sophomore Spencer Anthony, fourth in the discus and sixth in the pole vault; the 4x400 (Loya, freshman Luis Saavedra, Richardson, senior Jesus Ramirez Moreno), eighth; and the 4x800 (Loya, Ramirez Moreno, Richardson, freshman Angel Yepiz), second.
Placing for the Pumas girls was sophomore Kitana Rogers, fifth in the high jump and eighth in the pole vault.
Placing for the Douglas boys were junior Geomar Reyes, fourth in the 200; junior Christian Martinez, seventh in the pole vault; junior Dakota Hernandez, eighth in the pole vault; the 4x100 (Hernandez, senior Alejandro Corrales, Reyes, Martinez), second; the 4x400 (Reyes, Hernandez, Martinez, Corrales), fourth; and the 4x800 (freshman Gerardo Burgos, sophomore Mario Villalobos, senior Brandon Arvayo, junior Kaleb Peterson), third.
Placing for the Bulldogs girls were sophomore Ana Bojorquez, first in the 3,200 and sixth in the 1,600; freshman Alexis Hymes, fourth in the 100 hurdles and eighth in the 300 hurdles; junior Abigail Marin, eighth in the 400; the 4x100 (senior Valentina Corella, senior Karla Burgos, freshman Koral Sainz, Marin), sixth; the 4x400 (Valentina, Burgos, Marin, Sainz), fourth; and the 4x800 (senior Mia Verdugo, Bojorquez, junior Mercedes Rangel, junior Anelisa Madero), third.
Placing for the St. David boys was senior Koy Richardson, fourth in the high jump and eighth in the 300 hurdles.
Placing for the Tigers girls was junior Anissa Jacquez, sixth in the high jump and sixth in the discus.
Placing for the Tombstone boys were junior Anthony Piro, fifth in the 3,200; junior Malachi Keller, second in the high jump, fourth in the long jump and sixth in the 300 hurdles; senior Issaac Villalobos, seventh in the shot put and eighth in the discus; the 4x100 (sophomore J’miah Wallis, sophomore Jack Fehrenbacher, sophomore Hunter Griesemer, sophomore Logan Masters), fourth; the 4x400 (sophomore Ivan Amaya, sophomore Caiden Bidgood, Fehrenbacher, freshman Joshua Givens), sixth; and the 4x800 (junior Landon Pease, sophomore Ethan Bercot, junior Valen Morales, Piro), fourth
Placing for the Yellow Jackets girls were senior Rubi Luinstra, fifth in the 400, seventh in the 100 and eighth in the triple jump; junior Cora Lehman, fourth in the 1,600 and eighth in the 800; freshman Madly Wood, sixth in the 100 hurdles; and sophomore Rachel Thursby, fifth in the high jump.
Placing for the Valley Union boys was senior Will Smith, seventh in the high jump and eighth in the long jump.
Placing for the Valley Union girls were senior Jaime Vasquez, second in the discus and eighth in the shot put; and sophomore Angela Vasquez, eighth in the discus and fifth in the javelin.
Placing for the Willcox boys were senior Ulisses Izazaga, fourth in the 400 and fifth in the 800; junior Jacob Kauffman, sixth in the high jump; sophomore Caden Hooper, seventh in the long jump; the 4x100 (senior Alexis Hernandez, freshman Sawyer Thompson, junior Yahlijah Hunter, Hooper), fifth; and the 4x400 (Hernandez, Kauffman, Izazaga, sophomore Alan Solis), fifth.
Placing for the Willcox girls were senior Maylee Thompson, first in the 100, first in the 200, first in the javelin and third in the long jump; freshman Yehira Galaz, third in the shot put and fourth in the discus; junior Cathryn Bell, second in the shot put and fifth in the discus; junior Karissa Riggs, seventh in the javelin; and the 4x100 (sophomore Annie Allred, sophomore Monica Ruiz, freshman Jocelyn Paz, Riggs), fifth.
Benson, Bisbee, St. David and Willcox will be competing in the Safford Rotary Invitational on Friday, April 21; Douglas, Tombstone and Valley Union will be competing in the Southern Arizona Championships at Marana Mountain View High School on Friday, April 21.
