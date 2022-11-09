DOUGLAS —The four-time defending Arizona Community College Athletic Conference champion 17th-ranked Cochise College Apaches men’s basketball team kicked off the season last weekend with a pair of blowout wins over the Community Christian College Saints of Redlands, California.
Cochise was ranked 20th in last week’s poll but after the two wins jumped to 17th on Monday.
On Friday, Nov. 4, Cochise used a strong defensive effort to jump to a 52-13 halftime lead over the Saints. With 10 minutes remaining in the contest the Apaches led 83-24, cruising to a 111-52 win. Cochise had seven players score in double figures and was led by sophomore Oscar Cluff, who posted a double-double with 18 points and 18 rebounds. Sophomore Tyreese Watson added 16 points as did freshman Tracy Godfrey Jr.
On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Apaches once again used a strong defensive effort to jump on the Saints again, leading 62-10 at halftime. Cochise used a balanced scoring attack and won 130-37.
Cochise had seven players in double figures. Freshman MJ Clegg came off the bench to score 21 points while Godfrey added 19. Watson and Cluff each chipped in 18 points while freshman Jalen Barbee had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Freshmen guards Jordan Hernandez and Riley Parker each scored in 12 points.
“It was a great feeling getting back into the Stronghold Gym and starting another NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) season versus an NJCAA Region 18 opponent,” said Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo. “Our guys really showed great team-ism this past weekend in sharing the ball and playing great team defense.
“Having five guys on the floor and 12 guys constantly supporting them is always fun to be a part of. It is so good in today’s athletically selfish environment. “
Up next for Cochise is a trip to Odessa, Texas, Nov. 18-20 where the Apaches will face Midland College on Friday, Nov. 18; sixth-ranked Odessa College on Saturday, Nov. 19; and New Mexico Junior College on Sunday, Nov. 20.
The Apaches’ next home game will be Nov. 22 when Scottsdale Community College comes to Douglas for the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference opener. Tipoff for the men’s game is 5:30 p.m., followed by the women’s game at 7:30 p.m.
