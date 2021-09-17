If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Interested in seeing a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card?
Stop by the Sports Cards and Memorabilia Show Saturday where it will be on display along with thousands of baseball, football, basketball and possibly some Pokemon cards.
The event will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Thunder Mountain Church, 4300 E. Golden Acres Drive. There is no admission charge and everyone is welcome even if they are just interested in looking.
Event organizer Dr. Larry Woolridge says he has eight card vendors attending the event and there are tables available for two more if anyone is interested.
“We will have a wide variety of cards available for display and sell,” he said. “We’ve also had people come in and possibly sell or trade some of their cards back to the vendor.”
Woolridge said there used to be regular card shows in Sierra Vista about once a month approximately 15 years ago but it stopped.
“Now with the interest in card shows increasing we felt it was a good idea to put one on here,” he said. “There was a card show in Phoenix recently where the attendance was unreal. It is unreal what some of these cards are going for right now, not only for sports cards, but also Pokeman cards prices are out of sight.”
Woolridge, who began collecting in 1954, says he has 1.2 million cards, mostly baseball.
He’s had the 1952 Mickey Mantle card since 1956.
“I was out in Oklahoma at the time and Mantle was from Oklahoma, he’s my hero,” Woolridge said. “I’m also a huge Yankees fan. I just purchased a 1940 Joe DiMaggio card. I’m basically a baseball card collector.”
Woolridge said any vendor interested in setting up a table Saturday needs to contact him by Friday at 520-234-8057.
“There is a vendor fee but the public gets in free,” he stated. “We invite anyone who is interested to stop by and see us.”
