ST. DAVID − The St. David Tigers’ girls basketball team hosted the Thatcher Eagles of the 3A South Region in their final game of the regular season on Monday, Jan. 30 and lost 49-42.
The Tigers led the Eagles 7-6 in the first quarter and were tied 22-22 at the end of the first half. The Eagles outscored the Tigers 15-11 in the third quarter to gain the lead 37-33.
“Thatcher is really physical and quick, so this was a good game, a good learning experience for us to get ready for state,” St. David coach Matthew Brogan said. “We don’t have a lot of opportunities to play really tightly contested games so it’s good to get use to that kind of environment.
“We were happy with our girls’ effort. We played hard and we battled, we just didn’t make some shots and missed free throws.”
Leading the Tigers were junior Mayla Trejo with 17 points, freshman Emelynn Jacquez with nine, junior Anissa Jacquez with seven and senior Taylee Jacquez with six.
The No. 3-ranked Tigers finished the regular season 14-2, 10-1 in the conference and 5-0 for first place in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region.
St. David will host the 1A Tucson Southeast/Tucson Northwest Super Regionals on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 2-4. The Tigers’ first game will be Friday, Feb. 3, at 5:30 p.m. against the winner of the San Manuel versus Duncan game.
