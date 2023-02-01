ST. DAVID − The St. David Tigers’ girls basketball team hosted the Thatcher Eagles of the 3A South Region in their final game of the regular season on Monday, Jan. 30 and lost 49-42.

The Tigers led the Eagles 7-6 in the first quarter and were tied 22-22 at the end of the first half. The Eagles outscored the Tigers 15-11 in the third quarter to gain the lead 37-33.

