DOUGLAS − Cochise College baseball players Marco Ozuna and Treyjan Meza have been awarded National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honors.
Apaches coach Todd Inglehart announced on Monday that Ozuna was awarded first team honors as a pitcher and Meza honorable mention honors also as a pitcher.
Ozuna is the first Cochise College baseball player to be named to the NJCAA first team. He was also selected as the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference first-team All-Region, first team All-ACCAC and conference Pitcher of the Year.
He set a school record for saves with 15, which was tops in the nation. He posted a 4-0 record with an ERA of 1.87 and finished among the national leaders in strikeouts per nine innings (14.36) with 100 strikeouts in 62 innings.
Ozuna, a sophomore right-handed pitcher from Casa Grande, will play for National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, next season.
Meza, who hails from Green Valley, will be attending New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico, this next season. He had a school record 14 wins and finished fifth in the nation with 133 strikeouts, shattering the school record by 30 strikeouts.
“I am extremely proud of both Marco and Trey,” Inglehart said. “They deserve every honor that they have received and then some. We will miss them both a lot, not only for their abilities but for their leadership. They have left the bar high for our returning pitchers.
“I remember when both of them stepped on campus three years ago as under-recruited under-sized right-handed pitchers and are leaving Cochise College as All-Americans. Very cool story for them both.”
Ozuna and Meza are the Apaches’ eighth and ninth All-Americans in the last 15 years. Of those, seven have been pitchers.
