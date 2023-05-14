TOMBSTONE — Two more Tombstone High School athletes taking their athletic skills to the next level.
Seniors Cesar Canez and Ty Adams signed their scholarship papers Thursday, May 11 in front of family and friends at Tombstone’s Spring Sports Banquet.
Adams, who was named the 2A East Region Offensive Player of the Year and was selected Tombstone’s Offensive Player of the Year, is headed to Antelope Valley Community College in Lancaster, California.
Canez, who was second team all-region as a pitcher and was honored Thursday as the Yellow Jackets’ Pitcher of the Year, is heading to Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska.
Both players say they are excited about the opportunity to play college baseball.
Canez is a three-year varsity letterman for Tombstone. Adams is a two-year letterman, having transferred in two years ago from Ohio.
Tombstone baseball coach James Milligan said he’s excited about the opportunity Canez and Adams have been given and knows they will represent THS well.
“I am so proud of them,” the coach said.
Milligan said Adams is the most powerful hitter he’s seen in all his years at Tombstone.
“He hit some of the furthest balls I’ve ever seen hit,” he said. “We have some buses that have dents in them because of his hits.”
In his two years at Tombstone, MaxPreps is showing Adams hitting .493. He’s scored 53 runs, driven in 64 RBIs, has 14 doubles, eight triples and eight home runs. He has struck out just 16 times, walked 32 times and hit three.
MaxPreps is showing Canez with a four-year batting average of .257. He’s scored 63 runs, driven in 47 RBIs, has 10 doubles and two triples. He has struck out just 45 times, been walked 35 times and hit 10 times.
Canez was one of the Yellow Jackets’ main threats on the mound this season. He was 7-1 with a winning percentage of .875. He allowed 19 runs, 41 hits, struck out 67 and walked 11.
According to MaxPreps his four-year record at Tombstone is 15-6 with a winning percentage of .714. During those four-years he allowed 80 runs, 119 hits, struck out 172 and walked 28. He had a no-hitter his junior season. His career ERA is 2.35.
“He’s done a great job, both these guys have, and we’re really going to miss them,” the coach said.
Adams said he was put in touch with the coaches at AVC through summer ball.
“They saw me play, got my email and my number and talked to my coaches,” he said. “I’m semi-proud of how I played this year. I could have played better all around. Offensively I was top of the class. That was a big deal for me.”
Canez is aware of the strong Cochise County connection at Hastings. He says he is looking forward to getting on campus and reconnecting with not only the other athletes from Cochise County he has played summer ball with but with his new teammates.
“I mainly wanted to pitch in college and Hastings offered me that opportunity,” he said. “I’m probably going to major in business or criminology.”
Canez and Adams admit they are going to miss Tombstone High School. They are leaving with a lot of memories.
“I really enjoyed the tournaments in New Mexico,” Adams said adding that both years he was with the team in New Mexico he felt that was the turning point in the season.
Canez said he was able to go to state three of the four years he was at Tombstone. The year they didn’t go was the COVID year in 2020.
“I’m leaving here with a lot of good memories,” he said. “I’m going to miss my coaches and my teammates.
Adams says he’s a little nervous about the next chapter of his life. He says he plans on majoring in kinesiology at AVC.
“I’m excited to get to Hastings and see what I can do,” Canez said.
Milligan, who was honored along with Benson’s Fred Trujillo as the 2A East Coach of the Year, also announced at the banquet Thursday that sophomore DJ Elias had been named the 2A East Region Offensive Player of the Year.
First team all-region honors went to Elias, Adams and Gabe Garcia. Second team honors were awarded to Canez and Miles McClain. Trey Franklin was awarded honorable mention honors.
In looking back on the season Milligan noted that six of the seven teams in the 2A East Region were in the top 16 at state, five of those teams were in the top 10 which says something about the quality of baseball being played in Cochise County.
“It may have ended on a disappointing note for us,” he said.
“Looking back I felt it was an awesome year.”
