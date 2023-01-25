The 22nd-ranked Cochise College men’s basketball team closed out the first half of conference play, pounding the South Mountain Community College Cougars 98-64 in Phoenix.
The win, the second of four games on the road, was the 15th straight for Cochise (17-2 overall, 11-0 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference) and keeps them with a three-game lead over Chandler-Gilbert, Pima and Yuma’s Arizona Western College, all 8-3 in conference.
With the winning streak,the Apaches moved into this week’s National Junior College Athletic Association rankings. The College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls (23-0) is ranked No. 1, Odessa, Texas, College (17-1) is second and Tallahassee Community College in Florida (21-1) is third.
Against South Mountain, Cochise jumped to a 53-25 halftime lead and never looked back.
The Apaches were led by sophomore Oscar Cluff with a game high 29 points. Sophomore Tyreese Watson followed with 27 points. Jalen Barbee contributed 13.
“Our guys really showed great competitive maturity to come out and jump on South Mountain the way we did right from the opening tipoff,” coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Our guys had a very good practice on Friday and took it to South Mountain right away.”
Up next for Cochise is a trip to Yuma Wednesday, Jan. 25, to face the Matadors, who Cochise beat earlier in the season at home. Wednesday’s game will be a rematch of the 2022 NJCAA Region I championship game and will be televised on ESPN Plus as it is the NJCAA Game of the Week.
