The 22nd-ranked Cochise College men’s basketball team closed out the first half of conference play, pounding the South Mountain Community College Cougars 98-64 in Phoenix.

The win, the second of four games on the road, was the 15th straight for Cochise (17-2 overall, 11-0 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference) and keeps them with a three-game lead over Chandler-Gilbert, Pima and Yuma’s Arizona Western College, all 8-3 in conference.

