The Bisbee boys and the Benson girls’ basketball teams learned Saturday morning during the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Selection Show who their next opponent would be in the 16-team state tournament this week.

Bisbee, 22-2 overall, 10-2 in region, was given the fifth seed in the 2A tournament and will play 12th seed Phoenix Horizon Honors Friday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m. at Prescott High School. Horizon Honors, 15-10 overall, won the 2A South this season with a 9-1 record.

