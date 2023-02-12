The Bisbee boys and the Benson girls’ basketball teams learned Saturday morning during the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Selection Show who their next opponent would be in the 16-team state tournament this week.
Bisbee, 22-2 overall, 10-2 in region, was given the fifth seed in the 2A tournament and will play 12th seed Phoenix Horizon Honors Friday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m. at Prescott High School. Horizon Honors, 15-10 overall, won the 2A South this season with a 9-1 record.
The winner of the game will play the winner of 13th seed Bullhead City Mohave Accelerated versus No. 4 seed Phoenix Christian on Saturday, Feb. 18. Mohave Accelerated beat Benson 93-80 Friday in Bullhead City in a 2A state play-in game.
The 14th-seeded Benson girls, who beat 2A East rival Willcox 64-38 Thursday night in Benson in a 2A state play-in game, will take on 2A East champion and No. 3 seed Pima Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. at Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain High School.
Bisbee’s girls basketball team received the No. 10 seed and will play No. 7 Gilbert Leading Edge Academy Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. at Bradshaw Mountain in the 2A state tournament. Leading Edge Academy finished second in the 2A Valley Region behind San Carlos.
The St. David girls’ basketball team advanced to the 1A state semifinals and will face Joseph City on Friday, Feb. 17, after thumping Baboquivari 64-19 in the state quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 10. A report on the Tigers’ game with Baboquivari will be in the Herald/Review’s county edition Feb. 15.
The St. David boys basketball team hosted Fort Thomas Saturday night in St. David in the 1A state quarterfinals. Results from that game were not available at press time. A recap of the game will be in the Herald/Review’s county edition Feb. 15.
